99 Ranch Market Taps Instacart

Asian-American grocer 99 Ranch Market has signed on with Instacart to offer delivery

from its 53 stores across nine states. Under the new partnership, customers can now have their groceries delivered directly from their nearest store in as fast as an hour.

“This effort will diversify our existing offerings and elevate shopping experiences,” said

99 Ranch Marketing and Public Relations Director Juliet Chen.

Laney Chung, lead marketer at 99 Ranch, added: "This launch hits close to home [for] us, as we were one of the original grocers to partner with Instacart way back when it expanded

to Orange County.”

The initial partnership in 2016 ended due to some unspecified “obstacles,” but the retailer is happy to be back in business with Instacart, she said.

99 Ranch Market customers can begin shopping via Instacart online or by opening the Instacart app on their mobile device. From there, customers select their ZIP code or city and 99 Ranch Market storefront, and can begin adding items to their Instacart grocery cart.

Once the customer has checked out, an Instacart personal shopper will pick and deliver the grocery order within the customer's designated time frame – same-day or, for convenient scheduling, days in advance. All Instacart orders default to "Leave at My Door Delivery" to maintain social-distancing guidelines and ensure that customers receive their orders safely.

More than 600 products from 99 Ranch Market are available for Instacart delivery, including farm-fresh produce and a wide selection of dry groceries, meat, seafood, bulk foods and frozen items.

99 Ranch Market was established in 1984, with its first store in Westminster (Little Saigon),

California. Today the Buena Park, California-based retailer claims to be the largest Asian supermarket chain in the United States, with more than 50 store locations in California, Maryland, Massachusetts, Nevada, New Jersey, Oregon, Texas, Virginia and Washington. 99 Ranch Market is No, 87 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2020 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.