Schnucks to Open 112th Store

Schnuck Markets Inc. will open its newest Missouri store on March 23. The Schnucks Battle Crossing store, located at 5410 Clark Lane in Columbia, will mark Schnucks’ 112th store overall and fourth mid-Missouri location, joining two others in Columbia and one in Jefferson City.

“The city of Columbia and its residents have been great partners of ours since 1970, when we opened our first mid-Missouri store, and their loyalty and patronage over the past 52 years have made this growth possible,” said Schnucks Chairman and CEO Todd Schnuck. “Schnucks is committed to nourishing the lives of customers, and we’re excited to create a store that they will be able to quickly and easily navigate while finding an extensive selection of the fresh products for which we’re known.”

The leased 48,000-square-foot store will include a heavy focus on fresh departments such as produce, meat, seafood, deli and bakery. The store also will offer an expanded prepared hot food and grab-and-go menu, along with an indoor seating area and a Fresh Pour drink area specializing in hot and cold coffee and tea drinks, smoothies, soft drinks, and draft beer and wine.

In partnership with Instacart, Schnucks Battle Crossing will also offer customers Schnucks Delivers and curbside pickup options. Customers can download the Schnucks Rewards app or visit schnucksdelivers.com for more information and to place their orders. By using the promo code BATTLECROSSING22, customers will receive $10 off their first curbside pickup order.

Leading operations at Schnucks Battle Crossing store will be Store Manager Chuck Murphy, who is relocating from EatWell, a Natural Food Store by Schnucks in Columbia, which opened in 2020. Prior to that, Murphy managed the Forum Boulevard location.

“My team and I are ready to bring Schnucks’ unique combination of variety, value and service to customers in northeast Columbia and the surrounding areas,” Murphy said. “We’re excited to be a part of the neighborhood and welcome those shoppers who may be new to Schnucks, as well as those who travel to one of our other area locations.”

The new store will employ approximately 70 associates and is still hiring for both full-time department managers and part-time positions. Prospective employees can visit the Schnucks Careers page to apply.

The Schnucks Battle Crossing store will officially open to customers at 7 a.m. on March 23, with a brief ribbon-cutting ceremony to follow at 9 a.m. It will be open 6 a.m.-9 p.m. daily following opening day.

St. Louis-based Schnucks operates more than 100 stores in Missouri, Illinois, Indiana and Wisconsin, and employs 12,000 associates. The company is No. 64 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2021 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.