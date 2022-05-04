Schnucks Makes E-Commerce More Accessible

Making it easier for customers to get groceries when and how they want them, Schnuck Markets, Inc. is now offering curbside pickup and delivery directly through its Schnucks Rewards app.

Schnucks teamed up with Instacart to replace the previous method of going outside of the store app for e-commerce orders. Those who are already signed up for Instacart Express services can link their account to the Schnucks app, and still communicate with their respective Instacart shopper about order details.

Same-day service and order scheduling are available through the new e-commerce feature on the app. Schnucks Rewards members can also earn points on their curbside and delivery orders.

While the Schnucks Rewards app expands the grocer's omnichannel services, it has also been updated to enable easier searching by category and past searches. Users can find more personalized offers and access digital coupons, too.

“By adding additional e-commerce options in the Schnucks Rewards app, we are creating a more streamlined customer experience,” explained Chace MacMullan, senior director of digital experience for Schnucks. “We continue to develop and implement app features that allow customers to interact with Schnucks digitally in our stores and at home.”

To encourage shoppers to use the e-commerce function, Schnucks is offering limited-time free delivery on orders of $35 or more for those who use the store app. The Schnucks Rewards app is available for download via the Apple Store or Google Play.

The improvement in e-commerce accessibility comes as Schnucks is opening new stores and expanding its digital capabilities. The grocer opened its 112th store in Columbia, Mo., in March, and recently added party planning services and ordering through its app and website.

St. Louis-based Schnucks operates more than 100 stores in Missouri, Illinois, Indiana and Wisconsin, and employs 12,000 associates. The company is No. 64 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2021 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.