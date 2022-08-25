Schnucks Opens 1st Express Store

Schnuck Markets Inc. has opened its first Schnucks Express, store in Columbia, Mo. The grocery store has an interior connection to EatWell, A Natural Food Store by Schnucks, but also features its own entrance. Schnucks Express occupies approximately 11,000 square feet of the 42,000-square-foot building.

Located at 111 South Providence Road, close to Columbia College and the University of Missouri, the new Schnucks Express store includes items that offer customers a complete grocery experience and focuses on the many customer favorites that are available at traditional Schnucks stores throughout the Midwest. The location is still undergoing some updates, which Schnucks expects to have complete later this fall, but customers can still shop from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. daily.

“After listening to our customers’ feedback, we’ve learned that they enjoy the natural and organic offerings available at EatWell but also are seeking the convenience of conventional grocery items,” said Schnucks Senior Director of EatWell/Health & Wellness David Isinghood. “We invite our customers to stop in and see both the expanded selection of traditional customer favorites as well as the enhanced shopping experience of the natural and Good For You items at EatWell/Schnucks Express.”

Schnuck Markets opened EatWell, a Natural Food Store, by Schnucks, in 2020 after acquiring the space from Lucky’s Market. According to the company, the store is where the pleasure of food and the promise of health come together for a balanced lifestyle. In addition to offering natural food items, EatWell includes a focus on organic, local and specialty products.

Schnucks has also recently increased access to nutritious food options by using better-for-you cooking oils in its prepared food operations. The company signed a supplier agreement with food tech company Benson Hill to use the latter’s Veri brand of soybean oilin foodservice applications in the grocery chain’s more than 100 stores. The sustainable oil features a heart-healthy nutritional profile that includes 10 grams of omega-9 fatty acids per serving.

St. Louis-based Schnucks operates more than 110 stores in Missouri, Illinois, Indiana and Wisconsin, and employs 12,000 associates. Schnucks is No. 64 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2022 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.

Schnucks Express, 111 South Providence Rd., Columbia, Mo.