Schnucks Honored With 2 Google Cloud Customer of the Year Awards

Schnuck Markets Inc. has received the 2023 Google Cloud Customer of the Year Award in two categories, Retail Industry and Social Impact. The Midwest grocer was recognized for its achievements using the Google Cloud ecosystem, helping customers excel in retail operations and community engagement.

The Google Cloud Awards highlight the best examples of customer and partner innovation and transformation across key industries worldwide.

[Read more: "Operational Insights From the Cloud"]

In its application for the Retail Industry award category, Schnucks highlighted its efforts in leveraging insights from Google Cloud’s ecosystem to provide personalized shopping experiences for Schnucks Rewards customers. The development of a robust data and analytics environment was also featured, which enables the region’s leading grocer to increase its competitiveness with national grocery retailers.

“Within the last year, both Forbes and CDO Magazine have recognized Schnucks as a leading data-driven, innovative company,” said Tom Henry, Schnucks’ chief data officer and deputy CIO. “What we have achieved would not have been possible without Google Cloud. The significant time and cost saved with Google Cloud has accelerated delivery of insights and the execution of our strategic roadmap.”

For the company’s second winning category, Social Impact, Schnucks highlighted key partnerships with nonprofits that amplify the company’s mission to nourish people’s lives, including Operation Food Search, Pink Ribbon Good, United Way, Urban League and The Salvation Army.

“Schnucks has a decades-long history and commitment to the communities it serves, and is proud to partner with nonprofit organizations that are aligned with the company’s community pillars of fighting food insecurity and hunger and developing the workforce,” said Schron Jackson, Schnucks director of community engagement and customer care. “To better serve our communities, we work as a team with our information technology teammates to support our community efforts, such as through our Donate Your Schnucks Rewards customer program.”

“The Google Cloud Customer Awards are an opportunity to recognize the most innovative, technically advanced and transformative cloud deployments across industries, from around the globe, built on our platform,” added Brian Hall, VP of product and industry marketing at Mountain View, Calif.-based Google Cloud. “I want to congratulate Schnucks on achieving awards in two categories and serving as an innovator for the industry.”

St. Louis-based Schnucks operates 115 stores in Missouri, Illinois, Indiana and Wisconsin, and employs 12,000 associates. The company is No. 64 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2023 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America. PG also named the company one of its Outstanding Independents for 2023.