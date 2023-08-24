Schnucks Does More With Self-Checkouts

Family-owned grocer Schnuck Markets Inc. is debuting two new options for customers who are looking for convenience while shopping at its Schnucks and Eatwell Market banners. Previously, customers wishing to redeem Schnucks Rewards points or purchase gift cards at the Midwest retailer had to visit a traditional checklane. Now these two actions can be completed when using self-checkouts that are available at a vast majority of the company’s stores.

“We continue to listen to our customers’ feedback and work to bring them more efficient shopping experiences in our stores,” said Schnucks IT Director Michael Wait. “Shoppers who prefer the convenience of self-checkout can now enjoy the same perks and products as those who use our traditional checklanes.”

To redeem Schnucks Rewards Points at self-checkout, customers simply tap the Schnucks Rewards button on the terminal when ready to pay, open the Schnucks Rewards app, select My Rewards on the app home screen and scan the barcode provided.

While purchasing Schnucks and other retailer gift cards at self-checkout, customers will be limited to $200 per gift card and a total of $1,000 per customer, per day.

In addition to its self-checkout lanes, Schnucks will also offer shoppers the option of using smart carts. The grocery retailer is set to deploy Instacart’s Caper Carts at its St. Louis-area locations this fall. A broader rollout is planned later this year following successful initial deployments.

The grocery technology company’s Caper Carts use computer vision and artificial intelligence to automatically identify items as they are added to the cart, allowing customers to bag as they shop and check out directly on the cart.

St. Louis-based Schnucks operates 115 stores in Missouri, Illinois, Indiana and Wisconsin, and employs 12,000 associates. The company is No. 64 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2023 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America. PG also named the company one of its Outstanding Independents for 2023.