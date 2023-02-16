Google Uses AI to Tackle Grocers' Top Concerns

The Kroger Co., Google Cloud and Deloitte recently collaborated on two purpose-built applications to enhance associate productivity. One is a task management application that gives Kroger’s night crew managers greater visibility into the volume and type of merchandise arriving on a given day, store staffing information and stocking needs. The other is a store management application that allows store leaders to be less dependent on paper tools. Both apps are now automatically generating tasks and prioritizing meaningful work for Kroger associates chain-wide.

Jose Luis Gomes, managing director, retail and consumer at Mountain View, Calif.-based Google Cloud, tells Progressive Grocer that the decision to team up was a no-brainer: “We are trusted advisors, Deloitte are trusted advisors, and it’s very possible for us to partner in that way. We provided our capabilities and our products and subject-matter expertise.”

Asked about the problems faced by Kroger specifically — and the retail industry in general — that led to the apps’ development, Gomes notes: “It is scarcity of labor, being able to find folks, being able to retain folks and, as a result of that sort of scarcity, ensuring that you are getting the most out of the time that people are in the stores. At the same time, [you need to provide] them a fantastic experience that makes them want to stay.”

Identifying a “gap in the market” in relation to task prioritization, Google and its partners were “able to create something that leverages [artificial intelligence (AI)] to continue to learn, so that we’re always helping associates know what the next thing that they should be doing is,” explains Gomes, “and that is contextual and alive, so that if something happens, the prioritization changes.”