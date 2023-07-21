Whole Foods Market Makes Mobile Donation to Local Food Bank

Whole Foods Market is supporting those in need in the North Dallas community by donating a refrigerated van to a local nonprofit organization. Minnie’s Food Pantry will use the vehicle to pick up fresh food and distribute it to community members experiencing food insecurity.

To celebrate the donation, Whole Foods associates at the company’s Cityline location filled the van with donated products to be delivered to those in the community.

“We’re so thrilled to expand our partnership with Minnie’s Food Pantry and further support their food rescue efforts to nourish the North Dallas community,” said Lauren Talley, community giving and engagement senior specialist for Whole Foods. “Not only will this van help transport more rescued food to neighbors in need, but it will also help reduce food waste and do so much good to create long-term impact nourishing the community.”

Since launching the Nourishing Our Neighborhoods program in September 2020, Whole Foods has donated 37 refrigerated vans to food rescue partners throughout the United States and Canada. Those partners also participate in the company’s Grocery Rescue Program by picking up food from Whole Foods stores weekly to be redistributed to feed neighbors.

“From hosting an in-store fundraiser 10 years ago to now picking up from three Whole Foods locations each week, Minnie’s Food Pantry takes great joy in looking back at how our partnership with Whole Foods Market has flourished,” said Cheryl Jackson, founder of Minnie’s Food Pantry. “This year, we have been so fortunate to be gifted a brand-new vehicle with refrigeration capabilities through the Whole Foods Market Nourishing Our Neighborhoods program which has already proven instrumental in allowing Minnie’s to fulfill our mission and continue providing healthy and perishable foods such as produce, dairy and meats to the tens-of-thousands of families that we serve each year!”

The first certified-organic national grocer, Austin, Texas-based Whole Foods has more than 500 stores in the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom. The company is a wholly owned subsidiary of Seattle-based Amazon, which is No. 2 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2023 list of top food and consumables retailers in North America. PG also named Whole Foods and Amazon two of its Retailers of the Century.