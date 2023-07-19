SPECIAL REPORT: The Story Behind Shrink

Ask any food retail executive about their most pressing operational concerns, and shrink will undoubtedly be near the top of their list. While shrink is nothing new within the industry, it has become a more pressing issue in recent years, encompassing everything from organized retail crime and theft to food waste and cybersecurity.

According to the National Retail Federation’s (NRF) 2022 National Retail Security Survey, overall retail shrink, when taken as a percentage of total retail sales in 2021, accounted for $94.5 billion in losses, up from $90.8 billion in 2020. The association found that employee and external theft, including organized retail crime, accounted for about two-thirds of those losses.

It’s estimated that shrink at food retail specifically accounts for as much as 3% of total sales annually, although that number is known to vary widely and has likely increased for many grocers as a result of inflation and shifting consumer trends. McKinsey found that shrink has risen to between 5% and 15% of revenues for ready-to-eat and ready-to-heat products, with other supermarket categories seeing similar numbers.

So, what exactly does retail shrink look like today, and what are leading organizations doing to not only bolster their bottom lines, but also ensure the safety of their associates and customers?