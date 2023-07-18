Winning the Food Waste Battle

“Summer marks peak growing season across the U.S.,” notes Begin. “While this is a time to celebrate an abundance of fresh produce and gather with our family and friends, our data indicates that the summer is also a period when a significant amount of that produce goes to waste.”

The company looked at wasted food processed at its facilities across the nation in 2020-22 during July through September compared with January through March. In its analysis of what’s contributing to the drastic increase, the company identified such key factors as:

Peak Produce Season: An increased abundance of produce during the summer translates to a greater volume coming into grocery stores. In addition to a greater selection, more fresh food can go to waste if it’s not moved and sold quickly enough. Technologies like artificial intelligence and Internet of Things solutions can be used to identify trends or issues in stores, and uncover insights that can inform food retailers’ future processes to prevent unnecessary waste.

Heat and Human Error: When produce is exposed to greater temperature fluctuations like those seen during the summer, the percentage of wasted food increases for retailers. In the heat of the summer, produce left on a retailer’s loading dock for too long before being moved into a cooler can cause it to lose freshness more quickly. When that food goes home with the consumer, it then lasts for fewer days in the fridge. Divert suggests that increased awareness and appropriate training of retail employees led by data-driven insights could help to address this.

In addition, Divert can process wasted food into alternative energy resources. “One of the most sustainable solutions is a process called anaerobic digestion, which turns wasted food into renewable energy,” says Begin. “In doing so, retailers can help recoup some of the value that went into producing that food — from the water and energy that went into producing it, to the people and transportation that went into bringing it to a store shelf. In the case of Divert, our anaerobic digestion process produces renewable energy considered to be carbon negative. It can be used to supply homes and businesses, or utilized by retailers at their own facilities, like in the case of our Freetown, Mass., facility, where it powers up to 40% of Stop & Shop’s distribution center.”