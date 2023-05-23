Webinar: 90th Annual Report — Where Do Grocers Go From Here?

Progressive Grocer’s 90th Annual Report and The PG 100 ranking of the top food retailers in North America show that the nearly $3 trillion highly competitive grocery industry is at a crossroads, facing extraordinary challenges on various fronts, including expenses, labor, supply chain, profits and consumer shopping patterns. To thrive over the next year, grocers will need to focus on cutting costs, maximizing efficiencies and improving customer loyalty with technology. Join the Progressive Grocer editorial team for an in-depth discussion of the annual report research, including:

Grocers’ 12 imperatives for driving growth

Top technology and merchandising trends

The industry and consumer shifts changing food retail

Deep dive into retail media, intelligent chat and asset protection