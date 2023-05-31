Giant Food Takes Steps to Stop Theft, Avoid Closing Stores

Giant Food is reportedly taking steps to keep its stores open despite a wave of theft and violence plaguing not only the Maryland-based grocer, but also other retailers across the country.

According to a report from The Washington Post, Giant Food plans to limit the number of entrances to stores to create more obstacles for shoplifters and also hire security guards — some of them armed, depending on the history of violence in a given store. The regional grocer also plans to keep fewer high-cost items on shelves, limit the number of items allowed to be taken to self-checkout stands and put secured items such as razor blades in wall dispensers that make noise when items are removed.

A recent survey of 1,000 retail and grocery associates by Axonify found half of retail/grocery front-line workers surveyed witnessed a customer stealing or attempting to steal from their store in the last six months.

“To say [theft has] risen tenfold in the last five years would not be an understatement,” said Giant Food President Ira Kress, noting that violence has also “increased exponentially.”

The increased theft and crime experienced throughout the country has even forced some grocers to close stores. A year after it opened as a flagship store, the Whole Foods Market at Trinity Place in downtown San Francisco closed its doorsfollowing incidents of theft and crime in the area.