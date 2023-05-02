Giant Food Adds Online Fulfillment Center in Virginia

Giant Food has unveiled its latest Giant Delivers e-commerce fulfillment center in Manassas, Va. The 82,000-square-foot facility extends delivery access to thousands of new customers across northern Virginia, and will facilitate same-day delivery in as little as three hours and free midweek delivery.

This is the second fulfillment center for Giant, and features the grocer's latest batch-picking software and an extensive conveyor system that increases shopping speeds. Giant also offers beer and wine delivery through the facility, and is the first grocer in Virginia to do so.

"We are continually looking for ways to better serve our communities and our customers,” said Gregg Dorazio, director of e-commerce at Giant Food. “This investment in our newest facility helps us reach even more people with even more convenience.”

Continued Dorazio: "By shopping and delivering your orders for no fee between Tuesday-Thursday, and for just $3.95 on weekends, we're truly living up to our promise to be a one-stop shop, giving customers affordable options to shop so they can get back to the moments that matter the most."

Giant Delivers does not require a subscription, though the minimum order requirement for deliveries is $30. All orders are picked, packed and delivered by Giant associates.

"Giant is a leader in home delivery, and over the years we've continued to expand our services and footprint throughout the region," said Joe Urban, VP of supply chain operations at Giant Food. "We're proud to continue growing as a local employer focused on making positive impacts for both our customers and the entire Giant family, and with the opening of our Manassas e-commerce fulfillment center, we're thrilled to be creating 200 new jobs for the community."

Based in Landover, Md., Giant Food operates 165 supermarkets in Virginia, Maryland, Delaware and the District of Columbia, with approximately 20,000 associates. Included within the 165 stores are 153 full-service pharmacies, more than 80 full-service PNC Banks and 29 Starbucks locations. Parent company Ahold Delhaize USA is No. 10 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2022 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.