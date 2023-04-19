Giant Food Spotlights Commitment to Associates, Communities

Greater Washington, D.C.-area grocery chain Giant Food has released its third annual "Better Neighbor Report," detailing its accomplishments from the past calendar year in regard to community and associate support.

In 2022, Giant Food donated nearly 5 million pounds of food to its Feeding America food bank partners, and also gave $1.1 million to the USO National Capital District. Additionally, the grocer raised more than $2.2 million through the Annual Pediatric Cancer Fundraising Program benefiting the Children's Cancer Foundation and John Hopkins Oncology Department, and donated $881,000 to six local organizations working to eliminate health and economic disparities.

On the environmental side, Giant deployed two new fully electric vehicles to serve Giant Delivers customers and offset 14,844 metric tons of Co2 through the Reduced Emissions Program at Giant fuel locations.

Giant added more than 900 healthy-living classes and events in 2022, and also reached 34,129 adults and children with nutrition education. The company also provided more than 750,000 vaccines and hosted 1,642 community clinics for underserved and high-risk populations.

"For over 87 years, serving our communities means doing our part. As a local business providing essential services for our communities, we recognize our great responsibility to not only our customers, but also our associates," said Ira Kress, president of Giant Food. "The 'Better Neighbor Report' documents our work from 2022, though we know our job is never done, and we will continue to build on our commitment to transparency, serving our customers and supporting our associates."

In terms of serving its associates in 2022, Giant reports that it earned 100% on the Human Rights Campaign's Corporate Equality Index, offered associate engagement in its business resource groups, provided $118,000 in scholarships and grants, and launched a company-wide #HealthyAtWork challenge in which 12 associates received free fruits and vegetables for a year.

Earlier this month , and following the elimination of pandemic-era extra allotments through the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) and Electronic Benefit Transfer (EBT) programs, Giant said it would team up with the city of Baltimore to help residents with those benefits save on their produce purchases.

Based in Landover, Md., Giant Food operates 165 supermarkets in Virginia, Maryland, Delaware and the District of Columbia, with approximately 20,000 associates. Included within the 165 stores are 153 full-service pharmacies, more than 80 full-service PNC Banks and 29 Starbucks locations. Parent company Ahold Delhaize USA is No. 10 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2022 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.