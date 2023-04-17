Giant Food Offers Produce Assistance for SNAP/EBT Customers

Giant Food is working to improve nutritional equity through a new civic partnership. Following the elimination of pandemic-era extra allotments through the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) and Electronic Benefit Transfer (EBT) programs, the grocer is teaming up with the city of Baltimore to help residents with those benefits save on their produce purchases.

Eligible households will receive a $15 promotional code accessible online at giantfood.com. Customers can use the code for pickup or delivery orders up to six times over the course of six months, for a maximum benefit of $180. Eligible pickup locations will be at the following Maryland stores:

Store 145: 5150 Sinclair Lane, Baltimore

Store 159: 3757 Old Court Rd, Pikesville

Store 23060: 1020 W 41 st Street, Baltimore

Store 108: 6340-50 York Rd, Baltimore

Store 337: 6620 Reisterstown Road, Baltimore

Store 303: 601 East 33 rd St, Baltimore

Store 363: 1400 Merrit Boulevard, Dundalk

Store 317: 46254 Edmondson Avenue, Baltimore

Store 2333: 857 East Fort Avenue, Baltimore

The additional SNAP/EBT benefit includes both fresh and frozen fruits and vegetables. Users can place orders for same-day service, with zero fees on deliveries between Tuesdays and Thursdays. Orders placed on other days incur a service fee of $3.95 per order.

"Giant is proud to partner with Mayor Brandon M. Scott and Baltimore City Department of Planning's Food Policy and Planning Division to offer fruit and vegetable savings to those who need it the most, available through convenient delivery and pickup orders," said Gregg Dorazio, director of e-commerce for Giant Food. "With the recent conclusion of emergency SNAP allotments, the rollout of this partnership comes at a time of great need and further supports our mission to increase access to nutritious foods and address hunger relief in the communities we serve."

Added Taylor LaFave, chief of food policy and planning for Baltimore: “Our vision is to ensure all Baltimore City SNAP participants have the resources and support they need to achieve nutritional security through both in-store and online purchasing of foods. [American Rescue Plan Act] funding has allowed us to provide supplemental support for residents to purchase fresh fruits and vegetables while encouraging affordable at-home delivery options for residents living in Healthy Food Priority Areas. These efforts help build a more equitable urban food system."

Based in Landover, Md., Giant Food operates 165 supermarkets in Virginia, Maryland, Delaware and the District of Columbia, with approximately 20,000 associates. Included within the 165 stores are 153 full-service pharmacies, more than 80 full-service PNC Banks and 29 Starbucks locations. Parent company Ahold Delhaize USA is No. 10 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2022 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.