Stop & Shop Further Commits to Curbing Food Waste

Following an expansion across New England earlier this year, Stop & Shop is adding the Flashfood program to more than 60 of its stores across Long Island, New York City, Westchester County and the Hudson Valley. With Flashfood, shoppers save up to 50% off items nearing their best-by date, including meat, dairy, seafood, fresh produce and baked goods.

More than 30,000 shoppers across the Northeast have used Flashfood via Stop & Shop since the partnership kicked off in 2021, resulting in nearly $500,000 in grocery savings and over 233,280 pounds of food being saved from landfills.

“Providing value and variety to our customers with a focus on reducing our carbon footprint is at the forefront of what we do,” said Tarik Stewart, regional VP of operations for Stop & Shop. “We’re proud to now offer the Flashfood marketplace to our New York customers to help offer sustainable shopping options with ways to also save significantly on groceries.”

In January, the retailer widened the digital marketplace to 34 more stores in Massachusetts, following its implementation in 70 locations across its footprint. Stop & Shop will further roll out the Flashfood app to more than 300 stores across its footprint later this year.

“Our mission has always been to reduce food waste, while helping families eat healthy food at an affordable price,” said Josh Domingues, founder and CEO of Canada-based Flashfood. “With one in 10 New York residents facing food insecurity, our expansion across over 60 Stop & Shop locations will be an incredible resource to New Yorkers, bringing more fresh options to dinner tables across the region.”

Stop & Shop Supermarket Co. LLC is an Ahold Delhaize USA company that operates more than 400 stores throughout Massachusetts, Connecticut, Rhode Island, New York and New Jersey. Ahold Delhaize USA, a division of Zaandam, Netherlands-based Ahold Delhaize, is No. 10 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2022 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America. Its brands are Food Lion, FreshDirect, The Giant Co., Giant Food, Hannaford, Stop & Shop, Peapod, and Retail Business Services.