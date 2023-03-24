Giant Food Opens In-Store Fast-Casual Restaurant in Maryland Store

Giant Food is opening its first in-store fast-casual restaurant in partnership with Maryland-based chain Nalley Fresh on March 24. Located in the banner’s Ellicott City, Md., location, the restaurant offers a selection of customizable, healthy and fresh meal options.

Suitable for lunch or dinner, Nalley Fresh is a chef-driven concept that makes everything fresh daily and features a wide variety of customizable salads, wraps and bowls. The new in-store restaurant counter, which operates daily from 11:00 a.m.-7:30 p.m., enables customers to create personalized meals from house-made specialty proteins and more than 100 topping options, including dressings, sauces and broths. Nalley Fresh offers both vegan and vegetarian protein options, as well as international flavors. Instead of building their own meals, customers can select one of Nalley Fresh’s signature dishes designed by the company’s founder.

“We are thrilled to bring Nalley Fresh to our Ellicott City store and provide our customers with an unbeatable one-stop shopping experience,” said Gregg Dorazio, Giant Food’s director of e-commerce. “We know our customers will enjoy the convenient, healthy and delicious meal offerings, and we’re proud to welcome this local concept right in-store at Giant.”

“We are very excited to partner with a local brand like Giant Food to provide the Nalley Fresh experience for their customers,” said Greg Nalley, founder and owner of Baltimore-based Nalley Fresh, which opened its first location in 2011 and now has 10. “We look forward to providing nutritious, delicious food that is backed up by premier customer service in a friendly and fun atmosphere.”

Giant’s Food Nalley Fresh location is also able to fulfill third-party delivery orders from services such as DoorDash and UberEats, for added convenience.

Progressive Grocer reported on the restaurant’s impending opening earlier this month.

Based in Landover, Md., Giant Food operates 165 supermarkets in Virginia, Maryland, Delaware and the District of Columbia, with approximately 20,000 associates. Included within the 165 stores are 153 full-service pharmacies, more than 80 full-service PNC Banks and 29 Starbucks locations. Parent company Ahold Delhaize USA is No. 10 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2022 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.