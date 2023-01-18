Giant Food's Newest Maryland Store Touts Upgraded Amenities, Departments

Giant Food will open its newest store on Jan. 20 in Crofton, Md., which will feature the regional grocer’s upgraded amenities and departments

Located at 1649 Crofton Center, the 56,000-square-foot store offers expanded natural and organic selections, an extensive gourmet cheese section, full-service meat and seafood departments, and a wide variety of prepared food offerings, including made-in-house fresh sushi and smoked meats. Additional amenities include a Starbucks café and a full-service floral department.

[Read more: “Giant Food’s Latest Marketing Campaign Goes Local”]

“This new store is designed to be a true one-stop shop for the Crofton community,” said Ira Kress, president of Giant Food. “We look forward to delivering excellent value, an expanded assortment of fresh and convenient solutions, and a significantly improved shopping experience.”

A full-service Giant Pharmacy offers a range of services, including vaccine administrations like the COVID-19 vaccines and booster. Free consultations led by a team of Giant’s certified pharmacists include recommendations and assistance with selecting appropriate over-the-counter and prescription products.

Giant’s Healthy Living Team of licensed nutritionists is also available to local shoppers for free consultations and online nutrition classes and webinars.

Further, customers have the option to place Giant Pickup or Giant Delivers orders on giantfood.com or the Giant Food mobile app, and can choose to pick up their groceries at the store or have them delivered right to their doors.

The new store replaces the Giant store at 1161 MD Route 3 N in Gambrills. Area customers will not experience an interruption in service, as the new store will open the following morning after the nearby location closes.

The Crofton store will officially open its doors at 6 a.m. on Jan. 20. The new location will bring more than 200 new jobs to the local community.

Also in Maryland, Giant Food recently added its sixth store in Baltimore. Located at 857 East Fort Avenue, the more than 44,000-square-foot store opened in November with amenities and expanded departments similar to the Crofton location.

Based in Landover, Md., Giant Food operates 165 supermarkets in Virginia, Maryland, Delaware and the District of Columbia, with approximately 20,000 associates. Included within the 165 stores are 153 full-service pharmacies, more than 80 full-service PNC Banks and 29 Starbucks locations. Parent company Ahold Delhaize USA is No. 10 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2022 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.