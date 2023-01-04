Giant Food’s Latest Marketing Campaign Goes Local

Giant Food is rolling out a new advertising campaign that focuses on its commitment to educational programs, partnerships and product offerings throughout the greater Washington, D.C., communities it serves. “Find Your Local” will run through the end of the year and features four spots with real Giant Food customers.

Those campaign spots highlight the connections Giant forms with customers through its Healthy Living programs and its local product sourcing. Each commercial was shot locally and produced using local businesses and a workforce that was overwhelmingly from the local area.

"We are proud of the community we serve, and it is always a pleasure to work directly with our local businesses and customers," said Kathryn Kowalzik, director of marketing, strategy and media at Giant Food. "We are continuously pushing to find new opportunities to expand our reach to our community and neighbors, and these commercials highlight some of those efforts and the relationships created through them."

Washington, D.C.-area creative shop RP3 Agency helped create the campaign, which spans TV, radio, social media, mobile, digital, in-store and out-of-home components.

"Few retailers can claim to be as truly local as Giant. The chain started 86 years ago in downtown D.C. and grew to what it is today — a staple in every neighborhood. No other grocer knows the local unique tastes and traditions as well as Giant and this campaign is a perfect reflection of that," said Beth Johnson, founder and CEO at Bethesda, Md.-based RP3.

Based in Landover, Md., Giant Food operates 165 supermarkets in Virginia, Maryland, Delaware and the District of Columbia, with approximately 20,000 associates. Included within the 165 stores are 153 full-service pharmacies, over 80 full-service PNC Banks and 27 Starbucks locations. Parent company Ahold Delhaize USA is No. 10 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2022 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.