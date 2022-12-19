Giant Pharmacy Launches On-Site Strep, Flu Testing

Giant Food is bringing on-site testing for strep throat and influenza A and B strains to 14 of its pharmacy locations in Virginia and Maryland. The service is available for patients ages 3 and older, and results will be available within 10 minutes.

Certified in-store pharmacists or certified technicians will perform the tests, and Giant offers an optional telehealth visit with a healthcare provider through Physician 360 if additional consultation is necessary. Flu testing costs $39.99 and strep throat testing is $29.99, and an appointment is required for the services.

"Giant Food is committed to helping our customers by being a one-stop solution for not just their food needs, but also as part of their whole wellness package,” said Paul Zvaleny, director of pharmacy operations at Giant Food. “By offering these new testing services, we are enabling customers to get their results instantly, speak to a doctor, and receive their medicine without ever leaving a Giant Pharmacy.”

Continued Zvaleny: "Our Giant Pharmacy team is committed to keeping our communities in good health and we continue to keep our flu and cold products stocked for customers during this time of year when seasonal illness is often at a high."

Giant pharmacies offering the new testing services include:

Store #159: 3757 Old Court Rd Pikesville, Md., 212081

Store #2312: 6636 N. Ritchie Highway Glen Burnie, Md., 21061

Store #239: 10864 Sudley Manor Drive Manassas, Va., 20109

Store #257: 7575 Linton Hall Road Gainesville, Va., 20155

Store #2745: 6364A Springfield Plaza Springfield, Va., 22150

Store #320: 229 Kentlands Boulevard Gaithersburg, Md., 20878

Store #322: 11604 Reistertown Rd Reisterstown, Md., 21136

Store #327: 7142 Arlington Road Bethesda, Md., 20814

Store #335: 1700 King Fisher Drive Frederick, Md., 21701

Store #348: 6050 Daybreak Circle Clarksville, Md., 21029

Store #349: 3530 Sugarloaf Parkway Frederick, Md., 21704

Store #747: 1450 North Point Village Center Reston, Va., 20194

Store #754: 4309 Dale Boulevard Woodbridge, Va., 22193

Store #797: 44110 Ashburn Shopping Plaza Unit #160 Ashburn, Va., 20147

Based in Landover, Md., Giant Food operates 165 supermarkets in Virginia, Maryland, Delaware and the District of Columbia, with approximately 20,000 associates. Included within the 165 stores are 153 full-service pharmacies, over 80 full-service PNC Banks and 27 Starbucks locations. Parent company Ahold Delhaize USA is No. 10 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2022 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.