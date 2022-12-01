Giant Food Offers ‘15 Days of Savings’ During Holidays

To help shoppers celebrate the holiday season, Giant Food has rolled out its 15 Days of Savings campaign. Using the grocer’s Flexible Rewards loyalty program and a range of digital offers, customers can save on featured popular holiday items through daily deals on such items as baking ingredients, desserts, snacks and prepared foods, with many items available free, and earn bonus Flexible Rewards points Dec. 1-15.

“We have always prioritized our customers by offering discounts on fan-favorite items throughout the year,” said Melanie Butler, Giant Food’s manager of customer relationship management and loyalty. “This year especially, we knew our community could benefit from additional savings, and we are excited to launch this campaign to deliver even more value to our customers on items that will help to make their holidays memorable.”

Offers will be available for one day only and revealed the day they go live. New offers will be posted every day in-store and online. Customers can check the in-store signs or go online daily to take advantage of that day’s offer. The offers will be available for redemption in-store at any Giant Food location, as well as through same-day Giant Delivers or Giant Pickup orders.

Giant’s 15 Days of Savings joins the new Flexible Rewards program benefit, which enables customers to redeem their rewards points for popular store-brand products, including bread, milk, vegetables and bottled water, at reduced point requirements. Product redemptions for the participating items are now available for just 50, 75 or 100 Flexible Rewards points, on average a 50%-75% discount versus typical redemption value for grocery savings, providing customers with more value when they shop for everyday products.

Based in Landover, Md., Giant Food operates 165 supermarkets in Virginia, Maryland, Delaware and the District of Columbia, with approximately 20,000 associates. Included within the 165 stores are 153 full-service pharmacies, over 80 full-service PNC Banks and 27 Starbucks locations. Parent company Ahold Delhaize USA is No. 10 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2022 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.