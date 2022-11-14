Giant Food to Open 6th Store in Baltimore

Giant Food will debut its newest layout and format on Nov. 18 with the opening of a new store in Baltimore. Located at 857 East Fort Avenue, the store will serve as the regional grocer’s sixth location in the city of Baltimore.

The more than 44,000-square-feet store will feature enhanced and expansive departments and amenities including full-service meat and seafood departments, large produce, natural and organic selections, a full-service floral department, and extensive prepared food offerings, including a sushi bar and made-in-house smoked meat selections. Customers can also enjoy free WiFi while shopping.

"Giant has served the Baltimore community for over 67 years, and we are thrilled to bring our customers an additional location to better fulfill their needs," said Ira Kress, president of Giant Food. "With our newest store layout, décor and expanded offerings, we are sure this new store will deliver on convenience, value and quality as a one-stop shopping experience."

Beyond in-store shopping, customers have the option to place Giant Pickup or Giant Delivers orders on giantfood.com or the Giant Food mobile app and choose to pick up their groceries at the store or have them delivered right to their doors.

For added value, Baltimore customers can enroll in Giant's Flexible Rewards loyalty program where they will earn points on purchases made either in-store or online. Plus, the grocer recently launched a new promotion through its loyalty program. Until Dec. 31, shoppers can redeem their rewards points for store brand products at reduced point requirements.Product redemptions for the participating items is available for only 50, 75 or 100 Flexible Rewards points, on average a 50-75% discount compared to typical redemption value for grocery savings.

Additionally, local customers at the Baltimore store have access to Giant's team of licensed in-store nutritionists for free consultations as well as online nutrition classes and webinars.

Doors will officially open for the new store at 6 a.m. on Friday, Nov. 18. The location will bring over 150 new jobs to the Baltimore community.

Based in Landover, Md., Giant Food operates 165 supermarkets in Virginia, Maryland, Delaware and the District of Columbia, with approximately 20,000 associates. Included within the 165 stores are 153 full-service pharmacies, over 80 full-service PNC Banks and 27 Starbucks locations. Parent company Ahold Delhaize USA is No. 10 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2022 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.