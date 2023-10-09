Advertisement
10/09/2023

PHOTO GALLERY: Hannaford Welcomes Grocery Shoppers in Greater Portland Region

Maine retailer opens 2nd store in its hometown
Marian Zboraj
Digital Editor
Marian Zboraj profile picture
Hannaford Payne Road Opening
The Payne Road store marks second location for Hannaford in the grocer's hometown of Scarborough, Maine.

Hannaford Supermarkets officially opened the doors and welcomed customers to its new Scarborough, Maine, store on Oct. 7. Located at 417 Payne Road, the new 58,000-square-foot store is Hannaford’s second in its hometown of Scarborough. The Northeast grocer will continue to operate its Scarborough Oak Hill store at its existing location.

The new Payne Road location helps deepens the retailer’s ties with the community while enhancing convenience for customers with such offerings as freshly prepared grab-and-go meals, including entrees, appetizers, side dishes, sandwiches and salads, and a hot- and cold-food bar offering fresh ready-to-eat items made on-site daily, including brick-oven pizza and chef-crafted sushi.

The Scarborough store offers a variety of items made by local farmers and producers, including Casco Bay Creamery, in Scarborough; Coffee By Design, in Portland; Smiling Hill Farm, in Westbrook; and Watcharee’s Thai Sauces, in Yarmouth.

[Read more: "Hannaford 1st Major Supermarket to Join Northeast Organic Family Farm Partnership"]

Hannaford Checkout Options
Customers have the option of using fully staffed checkout aisles or self-checkout registers.

The new location also offers Hannaford To Go grocery pickup and delivery, nearly 20 self-checkout registers and a full-service pharmacy.

“All of us at Hannaford are tremendously excited to make our high-quality fresh food and produce, convenient services such as Hannaford To Go, outstanding customer service and everyday low prices available to more shoppers in the Scarborough area,” said Hannaford Supermarkets VP of Retail Operations Todd Bullen. “We look forward to welcoming shoppers to the new store and encourage them to join us as we celebrate this addition to our community.” 

Hannaford is celebrating the grand opening of the new Payne Road store with a variety of special giveaways and offers for customers throughout the month of October, including the opportunity to enter to win a $1,000 Hannaford gift card. My Hannaford Rewards customers will also receive 4% rewards on all private-brand purchases taking place Oct. 8-12. Store- brand offerings include Taste of InspirationsHannaford and Nature’s Promise.

Additionally, Hannaford donated a total of $10,000 to two local hunger relief organizations: the Scarborough Food Pantry and the South Portland Food Cupboard.

“As a committed community partner, Hannaford believes in nourishing our communities, including increasing access to healthy foods,” said Hannaford Payne Road Store Manager Ken Kirouac. “We are pleased to support these organizations with this donation and thank the Scarborough community for extending such a warm welcome to our associates.”

The Payne Road store is open Monday through Saturday from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. and Sunday from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. Pharmacy hours are Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.; Saturday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.; and Sunday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Hannaford operates a total of 66 stores in Maine. 

Scarborough, Maine-based Hannaford operates 187 stores in Maine, New York, Massachusetts, New Hampshire and Vermont, and employs nearly 30,000 associates. Parent company Ahold Delhaize USA, a division of Zaandam, Netherlands-based Ahold Delhaize, is No. 10 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2023 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America. PG also named the company one of its Retailers of the Century and its 10 Most Sustainable Grocers.

Hannaford Payne Road Store Photo Gallery

Hannaford Payne Road Store
An expansive hot- and cold-food bar offers fresh ready-to-eat items.
Hannaford Payne Road Store
The new Hannaford store provides a variety of high-quality, freshly prepared grab-and-go meals.
Hannaford Payne Road Store
The Payne Road store also offers a variety of items made by local farmers and producers.
Hannaford Payne Road Store
Shoppers at the Payne Road store can enjoy brick-oven pizza made on-site daily.

More Grocery Business News

    You May Also Like

    Advertisement