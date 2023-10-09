PHOTO GALLERY: Hannaford Welcomes Grocery Shoppers in Greater Portland Region

The new location also offers Hannaford To Go grocery pickup and delivery, nearly 20 self-checkout registers and a full-service pharmacy.

“All of us at Hannaford are tremendously excited to make our high-quality fresh food and produce, convenient services such as Hannaford To Go, outstanding customer service and everyday low prices available to more shoppers in the Scarborough area,” said Hannaford Supermarkets VP of Retail Operations Todd Bullen. “We look forward to welcoming shoppers to the new store and encourage them to join us as we celebrate this addition to our community.”

Hannaford is celebrating the grand opening of the new Payne Road store with a variety of special giveaways and offers for customers throughout the month of October, including the opportunity to enter to win a $1,000 Hannaford gift card. My Hannaford Rewards customers will also receive 4% rewards on all private-brand purchases taking place Oct. 8-12. Store- brand offerings include Taste of Inspirations, Hannaford and Nature’s Promise.

Additionally, Hannaford donated a total of $10,000 to two local hunger relief organizations: the Scarborough Food Pantry and the South Portland Food Cupboard.

“As a committed community partner, Hannaford believes in nourishing our communities, including increasing access to healthy foods,” said Hannaford Payne Road Store Manager Ken Kirouac. “We are pleased to support these organizations with this donation and thank the Scarborough community for extending such a warm welcome to our associates.”

The Payne Road store is open Monday through Saturday from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. and Sunday from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. Pharmacy hours are Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.; Saturday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.; and Sunday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Hannaford operates a total of 66 stores in Maine.

Scarborough, Maine-based Hannaford operates 187 stores in Maine, New York, Massachusetts, New Hampshire and Vermont, and employs nearly 30,000 associates. Parent company Ahold Delhaize USA, a division of Zaandam, Netherlands-based Ahold Delhaize, is No. 10 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2023 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America. PG also named the company one of its Retailers of the Century and its 10 Most Sustainable Grocers.