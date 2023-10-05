PHOTO GALLERY: Whole Foods Market Opens Relocated Store in Virginia

A new Whole Foods Market opened its doors in Virginia this week. Shoppers got their first glimpse inside the location in the town of Springfield, southeast of the metro Washington, D.C., area.

The store, a foot shy of 50,000 square feet, is located at 6426 Springfield Plaza. It replaces a previous Whole Foods that stood at 8402 Old Keene Mill Road for more than 25 years.

The new location features many products and amenities for which Whole Foods is known, such as colorful displays of organic and conventional produce, a specialty cheese department teeming with varieties, full-service meat and seafood counters, an in-store bakery, an expansive prepared food area, and a full-service coffee bar. The store carries more than 600 locally sourced items, spanning fruit and vegetables from nearby farms, oysters and crabmeat that are wild-caught or responsibly farmed, cheeses produced by artisan makers, hummus from a Mediterranean food business, and more.

Shoppers can also browse a large adult-beverage section stocked with more than 300 craft beers, 500 wines and a curated assortment of spirits. In addition to fresh items and aisles of curated grocery offerings, the Springfield store includes a Whole Body section with its own array of locally made products.

“We are thrilled to continue serving the wonderful community of Springfield with this new, larger location,” said Jose Salazar, the store team leader in Springfield. “With more features, including full-service meat and seafood counters and an expanded prepared foods section, we are excited to introduce Whole Foods Market’s knowledgeable team members, high quality standards for food, and handpicked selection of local products to more customers in this community.”

In sync with the grand opening, Whole Foods is giving back to the community. Through the Whole Foods Nourishing Our Neighborhoods program, the retailer is donating a refrigerated van to the Northern Virginia Food Rescue organization.

Whole Foods Market in Springfield Plaza will be open daily from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. Pickup and delivery services are available, as are convenient self-checkout and Amazon One pay-by-palm transactions.

Austin, Texas-based Whole Foods has more than 500 stores in the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom. The company is a wholly owned subsidiary of Seattle-based Amazon, which is No. 2 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2023 list of top food and consumables retailers in North America. Both Whole Foods and Amazon were named among PG’s Retailers of the Century.