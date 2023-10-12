The Fresh Market Comes to DoorDash

The Fresh Market’s offerings are now available on the DoorDash Marketplace as part of the specialty retailer’s omnichannel approach to enhance the customer experience. The launch coincides with the approaching holiday season, The Fresh Market’s busiest time of the year.

“It’s exciting to bring our guests another way to shop our stores that fits their daily lifestyle needs,” noted Kevin Miller, The Fresh Market’s chief marketing officer. “Being able to find The Fresh Market on the DoorDash Marketplace and place an order for delivery will help our guests’ holiday shopping needs, solve ‘what’s for dinner tonight’ on a busy day, or every day if they prefer or need the convenience of delivery.”

Additionally, members of DashPass, DoorDash’s membership program that offers members $0 delivery fees from restaurants, grocery and convenience stores nationwide, can enjoy these benefits on all eligible orders of $35 or more from The Fresh Market.

“We couldn’t be more excited to partner with The Fresh Market ahead of the busy holiday season to offer their leading fresh selection to new and loyal customers with stress free on-demand delivery,” said Fuad Hannon, VP of new verticals at San Francisco-based DoorDash. “The Fresh Market is a welcome addition to the 100,000-plus non-restaurant stores on our Marketplace and Drive platforms in North America, bringing top-notch selection and continued convenience to consumers.”

In honor of the launch, customers get $20 off delivery orders of $60 or more at The Fresh Market until Dec. 31.

Last month, all The Fresh Market locations became available to shop via Uber and Uber Eats, which can arrange delivery to customers’ doorsteps.

Meanwhile, DoorDash recently ramped up its presence in the grocery category with eight new partners across the United States: CUB, Eataly, El Super, Fiesta Mart, Lowe’s Markets, Pruett’s Food, Stater Bros. Markets, and Strack & Van Til. All new partners will be available on DashPass, DoorDash’s membership program that offers members $0 delivery fees on orders of $35 or more.

Greensboro, N.C.-based The Fresh Market operates 161 stores in 22 states. The Fresh Market is No. 76 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2023 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.