DoorDash Doubles Down On Grocery With 8 New Partners

DoorDash is accelerating its presence in the grocery category with the announcement of eight new partners across the United States, including CUB, Eataly, El Super, Fiesta Mart, Lowe’s Markets, Pruett’s Food, Stater Bros. Markets and Strack & Van Til. All new partners will be available on DashPass, DoorDash’s membership program that offers members $0 delivery fees on orders of $35 or more.

CUB – Consumers can get on-demand delivery from 79 grocery locations throughout Minnesota, as well as from 31 Cub Wine & Spirits and Cub Liquor locations.

Eataly – Shoppers can now order on-demand grocery delivery from seven Eataly stores, including New York City, Boston, Chicago, Dallas, Los Angeles and Silicon Valley locations.

El Super – Customers can now take advantage of on-demand grocery delivery from 65 locations across California, New Mexico, Nevada, Arizona and Texas.

Fiesta Mart – In Texas, shoppers can now order from 59 Fiesta Mart store locations in Houston, Dallas and Austin.

Lowe’s Markets – Soon, consumers will be able to enjoy on-demand delivery from locations throughout Texas, New Mexico, Colorado, Arizona and Kansas on DoorDash Marketplace.

Pruett’s Food – Consumers can soon shop from 10 Pruett’s locations in Oklahoma and Arkansas.

Stater Bros. Markets – Nearly 170 Stater Bros. stores throughout Southern California are being added to DoorDash.

Strack & Van Til – With DoorDash, consumers can access on-demand delivery from 22 locations throughout Northwest Indiana and Illinois.

“We’ve made significant progress in investing in long-term partnerships with grocers of all sizes, all while remaining focused on improving quality and execution,” said Fuad Hannon, VP of new verticals at DoorDash. “The grocers announced today recognize DoorDash as a source of incremental growth, accelerating what we believe to be the fastest-growing platform for grocery in North America.”

Continued Hannon: “We strive to be the rising tide that lifts all boats – driving growth for retailers while helping consumers stock up on groceries whenever and however is best for them.”

In June, DoorDash redesigned its consumer app in an effort to make shopping and discovering new options more convenient, reliable and personalized. The app now includes a dedicated Grocery tab, allowing consumers to easily shop from their favorite grocery stores for all necessary essentials.

As part of its continuing work to broaden food access, DoorDash also began accepting SNAP/EBT payments on the platform over the summer with such food retailers as ALDI, Albertsons, Safeway, Meijer and select 7-Eleven stores. DoorDash is also offering SNAP recipients all of the benefits of a DashPass membership free for two months.