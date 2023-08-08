Whole Foods Market Gives Prime Members Free Shipping on 365 Products

Whole Foods Market is making its 365 private brand more accessible to Amazon Prime members by offering free shipping on its roster of products, according to a customer email. Pantry staples, household essentials, health-and-wellness items and pet products can be added directly to customers’ Amazon shopping carts for quick delivery.

Each 365-branded food product is made with high-quality ingredients, excluding more than 260 ingredients banned by the company. Customers can use the Subscribe & Save function to get 15% off future orders, as well as automatic restocks.

On the opposite end of the Prime spectrum, Amazon Fresh announced earlier this month that it is now offering grocery delivery for customers who are not Prime members in select U.S. cities.

“We’re always looking for more ways to make grocery shopping easy, fast and affordable for all of our customers, and are excited to offer Amazon Fresh grocery delivery to customers without a Prime membership in a dozen U.S. cities,” said Claire Peters, worldwide VP of Amazon Fresh. “Now even more Amazon customers can benefit from our high-quality grocery experience, with Prime members continuing to save on grocery delivery fees and through exclusive savings on hundreds of items in-store.”

Delivery service fees for customers who are not Prime members are $7.95 for orders over $100, $10.95 for deliveries $50-$100, $13.95 for deliveries under $50, and pick-up orders are free from select metro areas. For Prime and non-Prime members alike, Amazon Fresh is still offering two-hour delivery windows for all orders (subject to availability), and customers in some areas will be able to select a longer, six-hour delivery window for a reduced fee.

The first certified-organic national grocer, Austin, Texas-based Whole Foods has more than 500 stores in the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom. The company is a wholly owned subsidiary of Seattle-based Amazon, which is No. 2 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2023 list of top food and consumables retailers in North America. Both Whole Foods and Amazon were named as PG's Retailers of the Century.