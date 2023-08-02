Amazon Fresh Launches Delivery, Pickup for Non-Prime Members

In an effort to build a best-in-class grocery shopping experience, Amazon Fresh has revealed via customer email that it is now offering grocery delivery for customers who are not Prime members in select U.S. cities.

“We’re always looking for more ways to make grocery shopping easy, fast and affordable for all of our customers, and are excited to offer Amazon Fresh grocery delivery to customers without a Prime membership in a dozen U.S. cities,” said Claire Peters, worldwide VP of Amazon Fresh. “Now even more Amazon customers can benefit from our high-quality grocery experience, with Prime members continuing to save on grocery delivery fees and through exclusive savings on hundreds of items in-store.”

[Read more: “Amazon Clinic Now Available in All 50 States”]

The initial rollout will take place in 12 metro areas:

Austin, Texas

Dallas-Fort Worth, Texas

Boston

Charlotte, N.C.

Denver

Nashville, Tenn.

Phoenix

Portland, Ore.

Richmond, Va.

Sacramento, Calif.

San Diego

San Francisco

Delivery service fees for customers who are not Prime members are $7.95 for orders over $100, $10.95 for deliveries $50-$100, $13.95 for deliveries under $50, and pick-up orders are free from select metro areas.

Prime members will still save more on delivery service fees from Amazon Fresh. For Prime members, the delivery service fee is $3.95 for Amazon Fresh grocery delivery orders $100-$150, $6.95 for deliveries $50-$100, and $9.95 for deliveries under $50. This is a savings of $4 over the grocery delivery service fees for customers who are not Prime members. Prime members will continue to receive free grocery delivery on orders more than $150 and can now take advantage of free grocery pickup from Amazon Fresh across the United States.

For Prime and non-Prime members alike, Amazon Fresh is still offering two-hour delivery windows for all orders (subject to availability), and customers in some areas will be able to select a longer, six-hour delivery window for a reduced fee.

The launch of non-prime member delivery and pickup follows the news that Amazon is restructuring the Amazon Fresh business, laying off hundreds of zone leads tasked with managing certain areas of the physical stores and training associates. As Amazon sorts out its brick-and-mortar grocery business, the retailer has hit the pause button on the construction and opening of several Amazon Fresh stores around the United States.

According to Peters, the company remains committed to its investment in the grocery space and is working hard to identify the right offering to scale as it aspires to serve all of its customers’ grocery needs.

Seattle-based Amazon is No. 2 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2023 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America. PG also named the company one of its Retailers of the Century.