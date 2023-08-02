Amazon Clinic Now Available in All 50 States

Introduced at the end of 2022, Amazon Clinic offers a virtual marketplace where patients can receive care for more than 30 common health concerns, including urinary tract infections, pink eye and more. Now the service has been expanded to all 50 states and Washington, D.C.

Video visits can be made day or night nationwide through Amazon.com and the Amazon mobile app, and message-based consultations are available in 34 states. Users can compare response times and prices from multiple telehealth provider groups, complete an intake form and connect with their chosen provider.

Messaging or video calls can be made without an appointment or insurance, and clinicians will provide a recommended treatment plan, which may include a prescription. Those prescriptions can be filled through Amazon Pharmacy or any other pharmacy of the patient’s choice.

“At Amazon, we want to make it dramatically easier for people to get and stay healthy, and we’re doing that by helping customers get the care and medications they need in the way that is most convenient for them,” wrote Dr. Nworah Ayogu, chief medical officer and general manager of Amazon Clinic. “As a doctor, I’ve seen firsthand that patients want to be healthy but lack the time, tools, or resources to effectively manage their care. Amazon provides multiple health services to provide the choice, convenience, and continuity of care customers need when it comes to their health.”

Continued Ayogu: “By creating a health care experience that is transparent and simple, we hope to make health care more accessible for all. We’re excited to bring Amazon Clinic to even more customers, and we’re working hard to make even more conditions available for treatment in the coming months.”

Amazon also broadened its health care reach in February as it finalized its acquisition of technology-forward national primary care organization One Medical. The two companies believe they can make the health care experience easier, faster, more personal and more convenient for everyone, said Amazon CEO Andy Jassy.

