Amazon Prime Day Brings Retailer’s Biggest Sales Day Ever

July 11, the first day of this year’s annual Amazon Prime Day event, brought with it the company’s biggest sales day to date. During the two-day, worldwide event, Prime members bought more than 375 million items and also saved more than $2.5 billion on deals and steals.

This year’s sale event brought more deals than ever before, with home, fashion and beauty among the top-selling deal categories. Fire TV Stick, Laneige Lip Glowy Balm, Apple AirPods and Bissell Little Green Portable Deep Cleaner were among the top-selling deals.

“The first day of Prime Day was the largest sales day in Amazon’s history, and Prime members saved more this year than any other Prime Day event,” said Doug Herrington, CEO of Amazon Stores. “Prime is an incredible value, and we’re proud to offer additional value for members through exclusive deals events like Prime Day. Thank you to our Prime members for continuing to shop in our store, and to our employees and independent sellers around the world who delivered for customers this Prime Day.”

The big sales day came despite Amazon’s move in April to begin charging a $1 fee for some returns made through UPS. A month later, the e-commerce giant started offering customers in the United States $10 to pick up purchases instead of having them shipped to home addresses.

Additionally, as Amazon announced this year’s Prime event, a lawsuit was filed by the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) against Amazon, with the U.S. government agency alleging that the company tricked millions of consumers into signing up for its Prime service via misleading practices and has made it difficult for current members to drop the subscription.

Seattle-based Amazon is No. 2 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2022 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America. PG also named the company as one of its Retailers of the Century.