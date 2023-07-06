Ketchup vs. Mustard: Amazon Fresh Releases Top Summer Grilling Trends

Amazon Fresh recently debuted its first-ever installment of “The Cart Report,” which highlights grocery trends from across the country and regional divides on customer preferences. The data helps settle debates regarding flavor options and shopping habits.

The first installment, “The Cart Report: Amazon Fresh Summer Grilling,” shares the grocer's summer grilling shopping forecast, revealing what Americans really prefer to have on hand for their summer barbecues. The data is based on last summer’s best sellers at Amazon Fresh, both in-store and online, May 1-Sept. 30, 2022.

Here are the top seven takeaways:

Mayo is America's favorite summer condiment. In nearly every state where Amazon Fresh delivers, mayonnaise is the No. 1 most purchased condiment. In fact, Amazon Fresh customers purchase more than 430,000 gallons of it each summer. But Amazon Fresh customers in Washington, D.C., are more likely to reach for hot sauce than any other condiment between May and September. In the ketchup versus mustard debate, mustard can’t “catch up.” Last summer, Amazon Fresh customers purchased enough ketchup to fill more than 2.5 million cups. Plus, New Yorkers purchased more than 20 times as much ketchup as they did mustard. Your hometown may influence your favorite mustard. Customers in Los Angeles, Chicago, and Washington, D.C., agree that classic yellow mustard reigns supreme, while New Yorkers, New Jerseyites, and Pennsylvanians prefer spicy brown. Americans are flipping more hamburgers than hot dogs. Amazon Fresh sells about three times more hamburgers than hot dogs and sold nearly 2 million hamburgers last summer. Pickles are an American favorite. Amazon Fresh customers purchased more than 845,000 pounds of pickles. Dip has become a barbecue staple. Amazon Fresh sold more than 658,000 gallons of dip last summer. Hummus, salsa and queso were a few of the most popular dips among Amazon Fresh customers. Ice cream is a top summer dessert. Americans purchased almost 4 million gallons last summer. Customers across the country favor Cookies ‘N Cream over every other ice cream flavor, although Amazon Fresh customers in New York and Virginia are more likely to grab Neapolitan ice cream.

Ahead of Amazon's big Prime Day (July 11-12) event, the company is touting savings on summer groceries, including some of the grilling staples mentioned above. Available in-store only, Prime members who spend $50 or more at Amazon Fresh stores from now to July 10 get 20% off their in-store purchases. During the Prime Day event, members can score an even deeper discount: Those who spend $50 or more at Amazon Fresh stores get 25% off their in-store purchases. There will also be exclusive in-store deals like buy-one- get-ones, discounted groceries and more.

