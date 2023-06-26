Big Ideas and Trends at Summer Fancy Food Show

Trend Spotting
Meanwhile, the exhibits offered a range of interesting products. Among the trends noticed:
Convenient Multicultural Fare: This trend was exemplified by such items as Xinca’s frozen line of authentic Salvadoran pupusas (filled corn masa tortillas) and Chakalaka Brands’ Chakalaka (“all together” in Zulu), a sweet and spicy South African staple consisting of beans, fresh veggies, onions, pepper and tomatoes, in an easily prepared dry mix.
Clean Candy: Examples of this included Edie’s for Everybody chocolate sun-butter cups, which are not only vegan and peanut- and gluten-free, but also incorporate the flavors of founder Edith Pan’s Asian-American background (see above trend), and no-added-sugar, date-sweetened B.T.R. (Bold, Tenacious, Resilient) Nation Superfood Truffle Cups, created by Ashley Nickelsen as an alternative to junkier mainstream offerings.
Inventive Packaging and Formats: There were some quite cool items illustrating both sides of this trend – SoSo’s straight-up gorgeous “egg” packaging for its line of sea salts, Good Hair Day Pasta’s fun boxes reimagining pasta types as coiffures, and SaySo’s clever ready-to-make cocktail sachets that make crafting a drink easier than ever.
A Better-for-You Crunch: A standout here is Mamame Tempeh Chips, light, airy crisps made from tapioca flour and fermented soybeans, which are non-GMO, vegan and gluten-free, as well as containing 5 grams of protein and 6 grams of fiber per serving in several flavors; among other offerings in this space are Naera’s all-natural Fish Jerky Crunch in three varieties, providing omega-3s and calcium along with just 2 grams of carbs per serving, and even Cornhusker Kitchen’s indulgent-sounding Duck Fat Roasted Almonds, which boast “very important omega-3 and omega-6 fatty acids” and the fiber, antioxidants, vitamin E and protein found in almonds, in addition to “a delicious, savory flavor.”
Upcycled on an Upswing: As Upcycled Food Association CEO Angie Crone can attest, upcycled food products are gaining visibility with sustainability-minded consumers. Items on display at the Summer Fancy Food Show that spotlight this sector’s creativity include Atoria’s Upcycled Multigrain Mini Naan, personal-sized flatbreads baked with nearly 20% upcycled flour.
Plant-Based Innovation Continues: The demand for plant-based products hasn’t gone away, as evidenced not only by the Summer Fancy Food Show’s Plant-Based Pavilion, but also throughout the event, and manufacturers are steadily upping the ante with such products as Prime Roots’ line of meat products made from koji, a Japanese fungus. The company sampled its ham, turkey, pepperoni and salami taste-alikes at the show.
Diversity Drives Discovery: Diversity was a major presence at the show, well beyond the borders of the expo floor’s bustling Diversity Pavilion, where attendees could sample spices, sweets, snacks and more. Along with such familiar designations as woman-owned, minority-owned, veteran-owned and LBGTQ-owned, PG spotted that Bumbleberry Farms, a maker of honeys, family-recipe honey cream spreads (including a 2023 sofi Award winner), and baking mixes, was proudly billing itself as Deaf-owned.
The Summer Fancy Food Show runs through June 27 at the Jacob K. Javits Center, in New York.