Big Ideas and Trends at Summer Fancy Food Show

The Summer Fancy Food Show got off to a strong start on June 25 at New York’s Jacob K. Javits Center with a robust selection of products illustrating various ongoing trends in the specialty food space. From upcycling to world flavors to better-for-you items to the ongoing evolution of plant-based, it was all on display.

The event also featured, as part of the Specialty Food Association’s “How I Buy” series, a presentation by Dwight Richmond, director of center store at six-store Washington state independent grocer Town & Country Markets, on the Big Ideas stage located on the show floor, during which Richmond discussed his philosophical approach to his job, characterizing it more as “Why I Buy.”

During the informative session Richmond described good buyers as stewards not only of the categories that they manage, but also of the retail brand that they represent, and they should therefore strive to do they best they can to drive that brand for the customers’ benefit and make it better for those who come after. With that in mind, the retail brand strategy should always underpin a buyer’s actions.

Richmond also noted a tendency for buyers to go after the customers that the business wants rather than the customers it has, with the end result of satisfying neither. The idea is to foster the relationship with existing shoppers to create a “sticky” generation of consumers loyal to the retail brand. He also counseled buyers to eliminate those offerings that don’t align with the direction that customers want the business to go, and to back items with the right programs, which could include deals or interactive events.

He encouraged suppliers to see themselves in the store by learning about the culture of the grocer and envisioning where they would fit in. He went on to suggest that maker demos were the fastest way to grow small brands, citing several events at his stores that created “super-engaged” guests and led to sales lifts for the products. Customers want a real connection with makers, as well as to know why they exist as brands, he advised, adding that marketing and social engagement create consumer excitement for new brands, and that companies need to go where customers are on social media.