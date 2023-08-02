Peek Inside Amazon Fresh’s Redesigned Stores in Chicago

After only a few years in operation, Amazon Fresh has redesigned its stores in Schaumburg and Oak Lawn, Ill., in its quest to build a best-in-class grocery shopping experience.

Acknowledging that his company’s foray into food retailing has been slowed by a series of external circumstances (citing lack of normalcy in the business environment), Amazon CEO Andy Jassy mentioned back in April that his retail teams were working to enhance the Amazon Fresh operation. “We’re experimenting with selection, checkout formats, assortment, price points,” he said. “I’m encouraged we have several that I think are promising.”