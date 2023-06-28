DoorDash Rolls Out SNAP/EBT Online Payments

As part of its continuing work to broaden food access,DoorDashwill begin accepting SNAP/EBT payments on the platform with such food retailers as ALDI, Albertsons, Safeway, Meijer and select 7-Eleven stores. With these partnerships, more than 4,000 grocery and convenience locations across the country will soon offer SNAP/EBT payment capabilities via DoorDash for on-demand delivery of eligible grocery items.

Additionally, DoorDash will offer SNAP recipients all of the benefits of a DashPass membership — its membership program that waives delivery fees on eligible orders that meet minimum subtotals from thousands of restaurants, grocery and convenience stores nationwide —free for two months.

“The rise of on-demand grocery delivery has had a transformational impact on food access,” noted Fuad Hannon, VP of new verticals at San Francisco-based DoorDash. “This is especially true for vulnerable populations, including seniors, people living in food deserts, and those facing disability or transportation barriers. We’re proud to partner with these merchants to offer SNAP recipients access to quality groceries conveniently through our platform. Through the power of local delivery, enabling SNAP/EBT payments can make a profound impact on reducing food insecurity and connecting people to groceries and the essential items they need.”

Customers will be able to order SNAP/EBT-eligible grocery items on DoorDash at the following retailers:

ALDI: Starting in July, customers can access and purchase SNAP-eligible grocery products from more than 2,200 locations across 38 states. Products include the company’s highly sought-after ALDI Finds.

Albertsons/Safeway: Customers can order from DoorDash SNAP-eligible items at nearly 900 Safeway and 380 Albertsons locations nationwide. The partnership allows shoppers to use their EBT cards to make online purchases for home delivery, and customers can connect their DoorDash account to the grocer’s loyalty program, Safeway for U or Albertsons for U, to earn points toward gas and grocery rewards with their purchases at participating store locations.

Meijer: Starting in July, customers can access fresh food in more than 260 locations.

7-Eleven: Starting in July, customers can order delivery from 130-plus 7-Eleven stores across the country for a wide range of convenience items, food and beverages.

Consumers can add a SNAP/EBT card directly to the payment method section of the DoorDash app, under “Program Cards.” Once the card is added, the SNAP/EBT recipient will get an email with a unique link to redeem their free DashPass membership for two months.

