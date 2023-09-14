The Fresh Market, Uber Eats Offer Grocery Delivery

Uber Technologies Inc. has joined forces with The Fresh Market Inc to offer on-demand and scheduled delivery to customers across the retailer’s footprint.

Starting today, all The Fresh Market locations will be available to shop via Uber and Uber Eats and arrange delivery to customers’ doorsteps. To mark the occasion of The Fresh Market’s debut on Uber Eats, consumers will receive up to 50% off orders of more than $60 with the code UBERFRESH, and, as always, Uber One members don’t have to pay delivery fees and get 5% off on The Fresh Market orders of $35 or more.

“The Fresh Market was named ‘Best Supermarket in America,’ thanks to a first-class in-store shopping experience, and we’re thrilled to have the opportunity to bring that selection to the Uber Eats app,” said Christian Freese, head of grocery and new verticals across the United States and Canada at San Francisco-based Uber. “For Uber Eats households across much of the U.S., this is a game-changer for weeknight dinners, school lunches and so many other on-demand delivery moments that can be elevated with The Fresh Markets’ prized specialty ingredients, curated meal kits and more.”

“Providing our guests with Uber Eats on-demand delivery is one more way we’re meeting their needs to shop our stores when and how it best fits their lifestyle,” noted Kevin Miller, chief marketing officer at The Fresh Market. “We’re excited to launch across all our stores and allow Uber Eats to bring the highest quality fresh foods from around the world to our guests’ doorsteps.”

Worldwide, more than 137 million people use the Uber platform to get where they’re going and purchase a wide range of products each month. Earlier this week, the company teamed up with The Save Mart Cos. to provide on-demand grocery delivery.

Greensboro, N.C.-based The Fresh Market operates 161 stores in 22 states. The Fresh Market is No. 76 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2023 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.