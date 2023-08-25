The Fresh Market Double Teams Video Content for Tailgate Season

The Fresh Market, which has elevated loyalty and sales through engaging live shopping, is doubling down on the value of video. The grocer announced that it is teaming up with “The VeryVera Show” and host Vera Stewart to share recipes and product suggestions in time for the fall season.

Through this collaboration, Stewart will guest host a tailgate-themed episode of The Fresh Market’s shoppable livestream platform. Set to air Oct. 12, the episode will feature Stewart’s favorite recipes and entertaining tips and, as with other livestreams, enable consumers to buy as they watch.

In turn, The Fresh Market will be included in "The VeraVera Show" this fall. Shown in 42 markets around the country, that program is now in its 12th season and will return to air on Aug. 26.

“We’re thrilled to have The Fresh Market brand represented on The VeryVeraShow and look forward to seeing our products come to life through Vera’s recipes,” said Kevin Miller, The Fresh Market’s chief marketing officer at The Fresh Market, who recently spoke about the retailer’s embrace of shoppable livestreams during the inaugural Grocery Tech event presented by Progressive Grocer and RIS News. “We know our guests trust us for the highest quality products and now they'll be able to tune in and learn more ways to make every day eating extraordinary and special occasions even more memorable.”

Stewart, for her part, said that she is looking forward to the kickoff of the partnership. "As a loyal shopper with The Fresh Market since my local store opened, my visits have always felt like an experience,” she declared. “The layout of the store introduces a warm feeling and showcases the carefully selected brands and signature The Fresh Market products. The friendly cashier at the register makes the trip more pleasurable. Having The Fresh Market as a partner moving into Season 12 speaks to my own culinary journey and I look forward to sharing my experiences and tips with our viewers."

Greensboro, N.C.-based The Fresh Market operates 160 stores in 22 states. The Fresh Market is No. 76 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2023 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.