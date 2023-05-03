The Fresh Market, Firework Collaborate on AI Live Shopping

The Fresh Market and video commerce platform Firework have teamed up for the beta release of what the companies have called “the first-ever generative AI live shopping solution.” The patent-pending technology enables customers to use the in-video chat feature on a continuing, on-demand basis. Long after a livestream has concluded, shoppers can ask questions about the products or services featured in them, and Firework’s proprietary artificial-intelligence engine will give accurate, real-time responses based on user input, the content of the video and other associated metadata. The new AI engine employs a large language model (LLM), can understand and respond in various languages, and can be customized by brand.

The specialty grocer will pilot the AI-assisted live shopping capabilities on its website, as well as on its shoppable video live commerce (SVLC) retail media network, also launched in partnership with Firework.

“Our customers are looking to engage with our brand in real time, both online and in store,” explained Kevin Miller, chief marketing officer at The Fresh Market. “With Firework’s generative AI technology, we can be certain that customers will receive prompt, friendly and personalized support whenever they choose to engage with our video commerce content. This is yet another example of how the Firework platform has enabled us at The Fresh Market to bring the benefits of in-store shopping to the digital realm.”

In one example of how the solution can be used, a customer can ask about the recipe for a salad being prepared in a video, and the tool will provide the ingredients.

The new AI solution was developed by Firework AI Labs, a dedicated team of core AI and machine-learning experts. The Firework AI Sales Assistant builds on the team’s work in AI-driven video commerce enablement, including an array of automated, AI-enabled content creation and editing tools offered in the Firework Creation Cloud.

“What sets video commerce apart from other media is the potential for immersive, interactive customer experiences,” noted Rick Zhuang, CTO of San Mateo, Calif.-based Firework. “But, traditionally, the moment a livestream ended, a significant portion of that interactivity was lost. Now, with our generative AI-powered livestreams, shoppers can enjoy personalized, real-time interactivity and support, no matter when they choose to watch. As a result, our customers can get even more lifetime value out of the video commerce content they create — transforming on-demand video into always-on interactive experiences.”

Based in Greensboro, N.C., The Fresh Market, operating 159 stores in 22 states, is No. 78 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2022 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.