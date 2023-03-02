The Fresh Market Launches Another Aspect of Retail Media Network Strategy

The Fresh Market Inc. is once again improving the digital customer experience, this time through a newly envisioned shoppable version of its Magazine. Previously available in print and online, the new digital-only format is yet another anchor to the specialty grocer’s digital transformation and retail media network (RMN) strategy.

Vendor advertising supported, The Magazine now features a fully interactive shoppable experience that provides inspiration for meal planning. New features include:

A larger format with more content, including: Tips and tricks to help with weekly meal planning Quick, easy and affordable meal ideas from around the store A section dedicated to specialty eating in every issue, which includes everything from Paleo to keto to vegetarian diets

The ability for guests to actively shop any product featured in the magazine, with clickable buttons taking users directly to e-commerce collections for a seamless shopping experience

Shoppable videos embedded throughout each issue allow guests to watch engaging content within the Magazine, including new recipes, curator content, special finds and how-to videos

A new navigable table of contents that allows guests to flip directly to a page of interest

An enhanced sustainability footprint, as printing and shipping is eliminated

“Our new digital-only shoppable magazine marks our largest and most immersive magazine experience ever, allowing our guests to make both everyday and special occasions memorable through a wide variety of recipes, meal solutions and fresh deals,” said Kevin Miller, chief marketing officer for The Fresh Market. “The Magazine will also continue to feature special savings on high-quality products at a great value from our vendor partners that our guests love.”

It was just last month that the specialty food retailer debuted the first-ever shoppable video-live commerce RMN with the help of longtime partner Firework. While most RMNs depend on static display and search, The Fresh Market is using the Firework platform to offer a first-of-its-kind video-driven RMN experience. The grocer offers brands the opportunity to run video ads as sponsors across its ongoing livestream series, which features holiday meal prep tutorials and chef-developed recipes that are already driving extremely high conversion and engagement rates with Fresh Market shoppers.

Said Miller: “Having proven the power of Firework’s video commerce content in 2022, we’re excited to offer our partners an innovative and differentiated means of storytelling in an entertaining new way. We call it Shoppertainment.”

Based in Greensboro, N.C., The Fresh Market, operating 160 stores in 22 states, is No. 78 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2022 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.