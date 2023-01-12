The Fresh Market Taps Invafresh as Single Solution for Grocery Ops

The Fresh Market has expanded its relationship with Invafresh to deploy the Invafresh Fresh Retail Platform for all of its grocery retail operations, from perimeter to center store. Invafresh has now been successfully rolled out across all of The Fresh Market’s categories, encompassing produce, meat, deli, dairy, bakery, grocery, bulk and floral.

After successfully implementing Invafresh for its fresh food operations in 2021, The Fresh Market selected the vendor to handle all of its retail operations, including inventory management and replenishment of the center store. The grocer is using Invafresh for processing and managing artificial intelligence-based demand forecasting across food retail merchandising, replenishment, compliance and sustainability for its 22-state store footprint.

[Read more: "The Fresh Market Reveals 5 New Food Trends for 2023"]

“The guest is at the center of everything we do, and our focus is on delivering the freshest experience possible to them,” noted John Bishop, group VP of operations at The Fresh Market. “Invafresh enables us to deliver on that commitment. With perpetual inventory, any guesswork is taken out of our forecasting. The accuracy of forecasting provided by Invafresh has resulted in more efficient team members, ensuring products are always available when our guests shop, and lowering our overall capital holding in our back rooms.”

With Invafresh’s help, The Fresh Market has been able to optimize its in-store processes, from having the right availability and the right variety, to reducing shrink and improving store margins.

“We are delighted that The Fresh Market has deployed Invafresh as the single solution to manage their entire store operations,” said Tim Spencer, CEO of Toronto-based Invafresh. “By leveraging our Fresh Retail Platform, they’ve been able to realize labor efficiencies through automating ordering and production decisions and redistributing that labor into serving their guests.”

Based in Greensboro, N.C., The Fresh Market is No. 78 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2022 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.