The Fresh Market Reveals 5 New Food Trends for 2023

The Fresh Market is taking a crack at the food trends that will be most popular in the coming year, with a focus on the unique possibilities of food and flavors. In addition to its five predictions, the grocer has put together a comprehensive list of products on its website that reflect these burgeoning trends.

Unique global flavors are among the five trends The Fresh Market expects for 2023, with food revelations from Eastern Mediterranean cuisine to unique sauces like Moroccan matbucha. A continuation of the plant-based eating trend is also expected to stretch into the new year. The grocer anticipates new, plant-based takes on traditional dishes, as well as continued development in plant-based cheese, bacon and egg products.

Form and function are also poised to be important to shoppers in 2023 via natural and functional foods with ingredients such as dandelion and lavender in everything from beverages to salads and entrees. The Fresh Market is also tagging Mexican cuisine as America’s new favorite comfort food. Shoppers will be reaching for products including beans, rice, cilantro and hotter sauces to flavor their proteins, as well as varieties of queso, salsa and guacamole.

Finally, The Fresh Market anticipates a rise in what it calls “climatarian eating.” This could include eating pasture-raised products, buying more local and organic ingredients to reduce carbon emissions from transport, or even eating a plant-based diet filled with crops that are good for soil.

“While this eating trend might be in its infancy, it will continue in relevance as younger generations in particular increase their concern for the planet,” the grocer said. “The parameters are not hard and fast, so it lends itself to a level of flexibility based on the preferences of those who partake.”

Greensboro, N.C.-based The Fresh Market operates 160 stores in 22 states. It is No. 78 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer's 2022 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America. In May, Chilean supermarket operator Cencosud revealed that it was acquiring The Fresh Market.