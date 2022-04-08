The Fresh Market Opens 2nd Store Featuring Unique Restaurant Concept

The Fresh Market Inc. has opened a store in Palm Beach Gardens, Fla., its second location featuring the specialty grocer’s innovative center store culinary kitchen and coffee bar concept.

Located at 4925 PGA Boulevard in Mainstreet at Midtown, the 24,000-square-foot store is elevating the shopping experience with a center store culinary kitchen and Roasting Plant Coffee bar. Guests have access to an array of freshly prepared foods, including barbecue, roasts, brick-oven pizza, made-to-order smoothies, sandwiches, salads, sushi and tacos. Customers can also help themselves to specialty coffee roasted in the store throughout the day. This in-store experience is similar to the layout of the company's flagship store in Greensboro, N.C., that reopened last fall.

As with its other stores, the Palm Beach Gardens location features specialty fresh foods and ingredients sourced locally and from around the world. The store will initially have close to 100 local items in the produce department that are from about 15-20 area farms. The department will offer many more local items throughout the season from close to 50 farmers — and that list is constantly growing.

Over in the meat department, dry aging will be available upon request for beef cuts. Also available is a selection of whole or fresh-cut fish, shellfish and live lobster provided by The Fresh Market's own fish houses, and locally sourced. Upon request, the store will steam guests' seafood selections in-store, providing the convenience of a fully cooked meal to go.

"We're proud to join the Palm Beach Gardens community and provide guests with an inspired, unique shopping experience that will pique the interest of food lovers," said Jason Potter, CEO of The Fresh Market. "Our merchandising team has been working closely with Florida farmers and suppliers for the freshest produce and favorite guest items, and our center store culinary kitchen with fresh sushi and menu favorites like barbecue and brick-oven pizza will certainly be able to answer the age-old question, 'What's for dinner tonight?'"

Potter added: "For 40 years, The Fresh Market continues to offer a European market atmosphere with a show of fresh-cut flowers when entering the store, aromas of the freshest brewed coffee, a special curated selection of produce and groceries to choose from and greetings from the friendliest employees. We believe this store will soon become the ‘go-to’ destination for people in the Palm Beach area to help make their everyday meals extraordinary."

Customers of the Palm Beach Gardens location will be able to sign up for The Fresh Market's recently launched Ultimate Loyalty Experience. The program offers exclusive savings, rewards and even a free slice of birthday cake during shoppers’ birthday month.

A grand-opening celebration featuring a "bread-breaking" ceremony, vendor sampling, specialty presentations, giveaways, drawings and more will take place on April 13 to officially welcome Palm Beach Gardens customers to The Fresh Market.

The Palm Beach Gardens location marks The Fresh Market’s 160th store, 47 of them in Florida. The Greensboro, N.C.-based company operates in 21 other states and is No. 76 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer's 2021 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America. For the second year in a row, the specialty grocer has also been named the “Best Supermarket in America” in USA Today’s 10Best Readers’ Choice Awards.