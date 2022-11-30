The Fresh Market Rolls Out Prepared Holiday Meals, Hunger Campaign

The Fresh Market is gearing up for December holidays with the launch of several prepared meal options, as well as specialty food gifts ranging from coffee and tea to hot cocoa bombs and bacon chutney.

Fully prepared meals to feed a crowd are now available for in-store and online ordering, and customers can pick them up between Dec. 21 and Dec. 24. Options include the Ultimate Holiday Meal for $179.99, which can feed 12-14 people and includes a 10-12 pound turkey, a boneless sliced ham, herb stuffing, a green bean medley, 24 dinner rolls and more.

The Traditional Holiday Meal, which costs $99.99 and serves eight to 10 people, comes with a fully cooked turkey, whipped potatoes, cranberry relish and more. Loyalty customers or those that sign up for The Fresh Market’s Ultimate Loyalty Experience can receive $10 off this particular meal.

Other prepared meals range from a $49.99 prime rib spread that feeds two people to a Holiday Ham Meal for $99.99 that includes white cheddar scalloped potatoes and feeds up to 10 people. The grocer’s December magazine is available online and in store and contains additional meal ideas and holiday inspiration.

In addition to making holiday meal preparation easier for its customers, The Fresh Market is also committing to feeding the hungry this holiday season with its Holiday Round Up campaign. The fundraiser runs through Dec. 27 and customers can round up their in-store purchase or add a different donation amount to support the efforts of Feeding America.

According to the grocer, $1 helps provide at least 10 meals, and 100% of funds collected will benefit Feeding America, which will, in turn, redistribute 90% of those funds to local Feeding America member food banks that partner with The Fresh Market stores.

Greensboro, N.C.-based The Fresh Market operates 160 stores in 22 states. It is No. 78 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer's 2022 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America. In May, Chilean supermarket operator Cencosud revealed that it was acquiring The Fresh Market.