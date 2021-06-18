Invafresh Adds Chief Revenue Officer to Growing Executive Team

Following its name change to Invafresh last month, the Canadian fresh tech company has hired a chief revenue officer (CRO) to keep up with the rapid growth and demand for its fresh foods retail platform. Doug Iverson will step into the newly created role to drive global market growth of the Invafresh platform.

Invafresh is deployed at more than 25,000 grocery stores spanning 15 countries. Its popularity comes at a time that more grocery retailers realize the evolution of fresh food as a key differentiation for success to create consumer-first experiences, reduce food waste, increase profitability and drive sales.

A retail and grocery technology veteran, Iverson brings more than 20 years of sales and business development experience focused on driving innovation and value for the world’s top retail brands, with a proven track record in understanding, building and fulfilling long-term customer and partner relationships. He was previously CRO at Tampa, Fla.-based Mad Mobile, where he contributed to the success of its mobile associate enablement solutions for retailers and restaurants. Prior to Mad Mobile, Iverson spent more than 10 years at Austin, Texas-based Oracle Retail as the VP of North American sales, responsible for revenue growth of its supply chain, merchandising, planning and optimization, point-of-sale, and e-commerce solutions.

"Invafresh is here to Inspire the world to Think Forward and Think Fresh," said Tim Spencer, CEO of Mississauga, Ontario-based Invafresh. "With that vision, we are experiencing significant growth and are continuing to accelerate our position with global grocers such as Albertsons, The Fresh Market [and] Giant Eagle, along with others with more than 25,000 stores using our technology in 15 countries. Grocers are using our fresh foods retail platform in their stores for their merchandising, replenishment, compliancy and sustainability needs. With Doug’s tenured experience in large-scale retail planning and optimization solutions, Doug will lead our team to further our market expansion, pipeline development and customer success as we expand our global reach and adoption of our fresh-native technology solutions."

“I am very excited to join the Invafresh team at such a pivotal moment in its history," added Iverson. "With a newly defined identity and purpose-leading fresh-native cloud solutions and advancements to its already exceptional core technology, the possibilities are endless to further scale the business and strengthen customer relationships. I look forward to working with Tim and the entire team of Invafresh freshologists to capture this growth opportunity and unprecedented market demand from grocery retailers worldwide.”

Iverson’s onboarding follows the appointment of Paul Monaghan as Invafresh’s new VP of cloud engineering, the recent hiring of Patrick Leung as CFO and Jocelyn VanPatter as CHRO, and the appointment of Tim Spencer as the organization’s president and CEO in 2020.

Boise, Idaho-based Albertsons’ stores predominantly operate under the Albertsons, Safeway, Vons, Pavilions, Randalls, Tom Thumb, Carrs, Jewel-Osco, Acme, Shaw’s, Star Market, United Supermarkets, Kings Food Markets and Haggen banners. Albertsons is No. 8 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2021 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America. Based in Greensboro, N.C., The Fresh Market is No. 76 and Pittsburgh-based Giant Eagle is No. 37 on The PG 100.