The Fresh Market Taps Invatron Fresh-Ordering Software

The Fresh Market has chosen Invatron’s Systems Corp.’s fresh-ordering software solution, which enables the automated replenishment of fresh food products across the specialty grocer’s 159 stores. All fresh ordering will be automated with a predictive real-time demand-sensing forecast engine that offers visibility into back-room products, the ingredients needed to produce ready-made fresh products, and the items that are in transit to optimize freshness and drive sustainability through shrink reduction.

The Fresh Market has already implemented Invatron’s production-planning, recipe manager, food traceability and scale management software solutions to help grow and diversify its fresh food category.

“With Invatron’s software solutions, we are able to ensure precise production planning, manage ingredients needed for foods prepared in store, allow for better traceability on all fresh foods, and manage supply to ensure the freshest product is delivered at all times,” noted John Bishop, group VP, retail operations at The Fresh Market, which recently launched its first-ever monthly magazine, offering recipes and meal inspiration.

“We are excited to expand our partnership with The Fresh Market,” said Tim Spencer, president and CEO of Mississauga, Ontario-based Invatron. “As a fresh-native software solutions provider, this is a great strategic fit for us with The Fresh Market’s high volume of in-store produced fresh foods. Our fresh-ordering solution will help The Fresh Market with demand planning and replenishment to ensure fresh products of high quality are in stock at the right levels across their fresh foods assortment and offering. We are pleased to be supporting The Fresh Market on their digital transformational journey and look forward to working together for continued success.”

Earlier this month, Invatron appointed Paul Monaghan to the newly created role of VP of cloud engineering, in which capacity he will drive strategic cross-company growth of the company's cloud applications to support its product portfolio and maximize impact with its customers.

Based in Greensboro, North Carolina, The Fresh Market operates 159 stores in 22 states. The company is No. 71 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2020 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.