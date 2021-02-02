The Fresh Market Launches 1st Monthly Magazine

The Fresh Market has debuted a new magazine that aims to capture the experience of shopping at the specialty food retailer. The Fresh Market: The Magazine is the grocery store chain’s first-ever monthly publication.

“The inspiration behind the magazine was to bring those same feelings of joy, anticipation and trust our guests have in our stores to shoppers at home, be it on their couches, kitchens or wherever their home office might be,” explained Kevin Miller, CMO at The Fresh Market. “The goal was to create one of the best food magazine experiences ever, chock-full of our exquisitely curated hard-to-find best-tasting foods from around the world, plus features on our team members, and exclusive content on our partners telling their stories directly or through the most influential tastemakers in America.”

The debut Feb. 2021 issue offers seasonal Valentine’s Day inspiration like a cheese and chocolate board paired with wine, romantic dinner and brunch meals, decadent desserts, unique finds such as a heart-shaped sweetheart ribeye or heart-shaped crab cakes, and a feature on what makes The Fresh Market’s roses — the same blooms used at the Rose Bowl game and in the Ms. America competition — so long-lasting.

The publication also contains practical tips for cooking and meal planning, including a feature on citrus. Another story includes a family recipe for a Low Country-inspired shrimp sauté with okra and tomatoes, courtesy of guest influencer Michiel Perry, a.k.a. the Black Southern Belle. New products such as The Fresh Market’s Yellow Tomato Sauce, made with tomatoes handpicked on a family-owned farm in Italy, are spotlighted in a spicy torcetti pasta recipe using pancetta, pine nuts and Parmigiano Reggiano.

The Fresh Market: The Magazine mails directly to customers’ homes monthly, and can also be found at all of the retailer’s locations, as well as online.

Based in Greensboro, North Carolina, The Fresh Market operates 159 stores in 22 states. The company is No. 71 on Progressive Grocer’s 2020 PG 100 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.