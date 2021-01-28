The Fresh Market Donates 8M+ Meals

The Fresh Market Inc. has worked with Feeding America throughout the pandemic to provide support in feeding local communities, and in its latest major campaign, the specialty retailer raised a total of $825,828 for the organization — exceeding expectations.

During the holiday season, The Fresh Market’s shoppers had the opportunity to round up their receipt to the nearest dollar, with the grocer matching contributions up to $125,000. Thanks to the the community's response, the Holiday Round-Up at the Register campaign raised more than $700,000, and combined with The Fresh Market’s $125,000 contribution, a total of $825,828 was raised for Feeding America — which translates to more than 8.25 million meals.

“We are so appreciative of our guests for their role in helping our local food banks feed our communities,” said Jason Potter, president and CEO of The Fresh Market. “It is amazing when we come together what we can accomplish. It’s truly touching to see how collectively, we can make an impact to help reduce food insecurity.”

Working with Feeding America’s network of local food banks, every dollar raised helps to provide at least 10 meals, with 90% of funds staying in The Fresh Market’s local communities.

When the pandemic first hit, The Fresh Market partnered with Feeding America and put out a call to raise $250,000 by the end of April through an in-store fundraising drive. The goal was to help provide 5 million meals. The specialty grocer also pitched in and matched up to $250,000. The campaign ended up raising nearly $510,000.

In 2020, a total of almost $1.6 million was raised for Feeding America by The Fresh Market, including additional campaigns such as Hot Dogs for Hunger, Tennessee Tornado Relief and Louisiana Hurricane Relief fund drives.

“We are grateful to The Fresh Market for helping provide nourishment to our neighbors,” said Casey Marsh, chief development officer at Chicago-based Feeding America. “As the pandemic continues to impact the communities we serve, we commend The Fresh Market for their commitment to helping people facing hunger.”

Other grocers have also teamed up with Feeding America during the pandemic, Including Salisbury, North Carolina-based Food Lion, a banner of Ahold Delhaize USA; Lakeland, Florida-based Publix Super Markets; and St. Louis-based Save A Lot.

Feeding America is the largest hunger-relief organization in the United States. Through a network of 200 food banks and 60,000 food pantries and meal programs, it provides meals to more than 46 million people each year. Feeding America also supports programs that prevent food waste and improve food security among the people it serves; educates the public about the problem of hunger; and advocates for legislation that protects people from going hungry.

Based in Greensboro, North Carolina, The Fresh Market operates 159 stores in 22 states. The company is No. 71 on Progressive Grocer’s 2020 PG 100 list of