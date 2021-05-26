Invatron’s Name Change Reflects ‘Fresh’ Mindset

Invatron Systems Corp. is making moves to keep up in a continuously evolving fresh food retail technology market. The Canadian fresh tech company has changed its name to Invafresh as a response to its accelerated growth, advances in its fresh-native cloud service offering, and its strategic focus of working with leading retail grocers that are differentiating themselves in fresh.

In addition to the name change, Invafresh has a new tagline: “Think Fresh. Think Forward.” The tagline further strengthens the company's market position in fresh food retail and reinforces its mission to accelerate the transition to fresher food demand and supply, and contribute to a fresher, healthier, safer and sustainable lifestyle for grocers and consumers.

“The power shift from businesses to consumers forces every brand to move from transactional to experiential. The future of the grocery industry is no exception. Our brand evolution to Invafresh is living proof of our capability to adapt to market changes and think customers first. It represents our breadth of fresh expertise and realigns our identity with our refined value proposition and core strategic focus – to accelerate and optimize the experiential consumer journey in fresh food retail that is top of mind for global grocers,” said Tim Spencer, president and CEO of Invafresh.

At the heart of the transformation is the impact of its forecasting technology across the fresh retail markets. The company’s cloud technology powers its Freshology platform – a unified solution to process and manage demand forecasting for all processes across fresh food retail merchandising, replenishment, compliancy and sustainability.

“Fresh item management technology is being redefined into a more modular set of capabilities. With fresh foods leading the future of the grocery industry, the rise and acceleration of ‘Freshology’ will continue to become more important to grocery leaders,” said Mike Griswold, VP, team manager, supply chain strategy and enablers at Stamford, Conn.-based research and advisory company Gartner. “Technology leaders in this space, such as Invafresh, must be able to provide a holistic and strategic platform designed and built for fresh foods' unique demand and supply challenges.”

“Today is the start of our Invafresh journey – a purposeful evolution of our brand to reflect a fresh mindset and attitude that the industry craves," added Aneta Ranstoller, VP of marketing at Invafresh. "It also shines the spotlight on the core of our success, the Freshologists behind our company – a unified, agile, innovative, collaborative and outcome-focused team who will lead the reinvention of fresh in the years to come. Together, we look forward to our brand shaping the industry with endless growth possibilities for fresh food retailers globally, empowering consumers to make healthier food choices and protecting our planet by reducing waste and driving sustainability."

Based in Mississauga, Ontario, Invafresh is deployed at more than 25,000 grocery stores spanning 15 countries to provide software platforms for omnichannel demand forecasting, merchandising, replenishment, and sustainability and compliancy support. Most recently, The Fresh Market Inc. chose the company’s software solution to automate replenishment of fresh food products across its 159 stores in 22 states.

Based in Greensboro, N.C., The Fresh Market is No. 76 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2021 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.