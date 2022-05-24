Federated Co-operatives Ltd. Selects Invafresh Fresh Retail Platform

Invafresh has expanded its partnership with Federated Co-operatives Ltd. to help optimize production planning and waste reduction initiatives at its network of food stores. Owned by independent retail cooperatives throughout western Canada, Federated Co-operatives Ltd. chose Invafresh’s cloud-native Fresh Retail Platform to improve product availability and freshness, enable associate productivity and department-level profitability, and boost consumer trust and loyalty.

“Invafresh has been a trusted technology supplier to us for many years, and we are thrilled to deliver their Production Planning solution to our retail cooperative members,” noted Dave Pullar, director, fresh food at Saskatoon, Saskatchewan-based Federated Co-operatives Ltd., a wholesaling, manufacturing, marketing and administrative cooperative owned by more than 160 independent local cooperative associations, which own and operate agro centers, food stores, gas bars/convenience stores and home centers. “Given the maturity of this solution and Invafresh’s customer-driven delivery model, we are excited to have commenced store-level deployment which will deliver material financial benefits to our members through 2022.”

“Our partnership with FCL is a unique business model, and we look forward to providing our high level of customer success to FCL’s network of food stores,” said Tim Spencer, CEO of Mississauga, Ontario-based Invafresh. “Our team of Freshologists is rolling out our fresh-native platform to help FCL’s network of food stores ensure the freshest selection of in-store produced foods and home meal replacement products at the highest quality are available at the right levels across their fresh assortments and offerings.”

Added Spencer: “Consistency and quality in fresh food is the only way to build consumer trust and loyalty in the competitive grocery market, especially with today’s experiential consumer. We are committed to being the best in fresh and are enthused to provide FCL and their network of store operators with innovative solutions to help them to be the best in fresh, too.”