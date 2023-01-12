The Fresh Market Deploys Voice Communication Tech

VoCoVo has expanded into the U.S. market through the rollout of its voice communication technology at The Fresh Market. The specialty grocer has implemented VoCoVo’s lightweight wireless headsets at 44 stores in an effort to enhance the customer experience and in-store communication.

The headsets, which have telephony capabilities, enable employees from different store areas to answer, make and transfer external customer calls hands-free to provide overall better speed and quality of service, without having to compromise on current tasks at hand. At any one time, up to six employees can talk to one another.

In addition to smart-headset implementation and telephony integration, The Fresh Market has installed VoCoVo’s customizable keypad devices at six checkouts in every one of its stores to enable employees to call a manager or request a price check with a quick push of a button. Out of five segments within the keypad’s button face, the food retailer has configured three of them to improve store security. For instance, staffers can call the manager to the front of the store for assistance and discreetly alert them of the arrival of an armored vehicle to securely pick up and transport money to the bank.

The news follows a successful trial at The Fresh Market’s Greensboro, N.C., store in July 2022, before the technology expanded this year to another 43 stores in the chain. Having not previously relied on any voice communication tech, The Fresh Market is now looking to deploy more smart-communication devices from VoCoVo at the rest of its stores in the next few months.

“We’re committed to providing the best experiences for our customers, whenever they visit our store or seek answers to their questions via the phone,” noted Ben Burton, director of communications at The Fresh Market. “With VoCoVo’s smart-communication technology and telephony integration, we’ve been able to ensure that no call goes unanswered, leading to faster response times and improved customer satisfaction.”

Added Martyn Jones, chief commercial officer at VoCoVo, which has offices in Oxford, England, and Chicago: “We’re thrilled that The Fresh Market has chosen to enhance its in-store team communications and customer experience with VoCoVo’s technology. We’re glad to see demand and interest from North American retailers who are looking to improve customer service and in-store efficiencies in such a competitive market. Our partnership with The Fresh Market demonstrates our commitment to addressing those needs and represents a significant step forward in our regional growth strategy.”

“Since implementing VoCoVo’s devices, our stores have been able to significantly improve efficiencies,” observed Scott Jones, The Fresh Market’s digital communications manager. “Having integrated VoCoVo’s technology with our phone system, we were instantly able to cut out unnecessary walking, saving our store managers time in their day for more business-critical tasks. This could, for example, include attending to the armored car to make collection more efficient and ensure no additional charges are incurred, ultimately minimizing our business costs.”

Based in Greensboro, N.C., The Fresh Market, operating 159 stores in 22 states, is No. 78 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2022 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.