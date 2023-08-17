Is The Fresh Market Coming to Louisville?

In other news, The Fresh Market is changing up assortments in its existing stores as fall arrives and, with it, the return to busy schedules. The retailer announced that it is launching several meal solutions, including a $39.99 “party” meal deal that can be ordered 24 hours in advance for pickup. Offerings include slider trays, appetizer trays, chips and guacamole and cookies.
Additionally, customers can choose from six new meal kits that can be prepared in 20 minutes or less. The portfolio includes dishes like chicken parmesan, creamy gorgonzola steak, madeira steak, miso ginger trout and a spicy pork bulgogi rice bowl, among others.
Starting this month, the retailer is rolling out fall-themed store brand items, from pumpkin spice coffee to cider ice cream sandwiches to pear and brandy gelato. As it changes things up, The Fresh Market is also promoting deals for loyalty program members during the back-to-school and late summer/early fall season.
Greensboro, N.C.-based The Fresh Market operates 160 stores in 22 states. In 2022, Cencosud completed the acquisition of 67% of the shares of The Fresh Market Holdings Inc., with Apollo Global Management and other shareholders retaining 33% of the shares. The Fresh Market is No. 76 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2023 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.