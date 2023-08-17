Is The Fresh Market Coming to Louisville?

It looks like The Fresh Market is planning to put down stakes in Louisville, Ky. According to a local media report, the retailer recently filed paperwork with the city to revamp a former Barnes & Noble bookstore into a grocery store.

Located at 4055 Summit Plaza Drive, the site is within the Paddock Shops development. The Fresh Market, which has not released information on this potential store, runs a nearby location in Louisville at 1805 Rudy Lane and has another operation in Lexington, Ky.

The grocer is fresh off opening a store in Carmel, Ind. That location welcomed shoppers in May and features traditional grocery departments like produce, meat, seafood, bakery, gourmet cheese, prepared foods and wine, along with a center store culinary kitchen called The Square.