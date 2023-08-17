Advertisement
Is The Fresh Market Coming to Louisville?

Reports surface about possible 3rd location in Kentucky, while grocer ramps up for fall with new offerings
Lynn Petrak
Senior Editor
Lynn Petrak profile picture
Fresh Market produce
The Fresh Market recently opened a new store in Carmel, Ind., as it explores other new sites.

It looks like The Fresh Market is planning to put down stakes in Louisville, Ky. According to a local media report, the retailer recently filed paperwork with the city to revamp a former Barnes & Noble bookstore into a grocery store.

Located at 4055 Summit Plaza Drive, the site is within the Paddock Shops development. The Fresh Market, which has not released information on this potential store, runs a nearby location in Louisville at 1805 Rudy Lane and has another operation in Lexington, Ky.

The grocer is fresh off opening a store in Carmel, Ind. That location welcomed shoppers in May and features traditional grocery departments like produce, meat, seafood, bakery, gourmet cheese, prepared foods and wine, along with a center store culinary kitchen called The Square.

party tray
The Fresh Market is introducing a new party meal tray as fall activity and entertaining season arrives.

In other news, The Fresh Market is changing up assortments in its existing stores as fall arrives and, with it, the return to busy schedules. The retailer announced that it is launching several meal solutions, including a $39.99 “party” meal deal that can be ordered 24 hours in advance for pickup. Offerings include slider trays, appetizer trays, chips and guacamole and cookies.

Additionally, customers can choose from six new meal kits that can be prepared in 20 minutes or less. The portfolio includes dishes like chicken parmesan, creamy gorgonzola steak, madeira steak, miso ginger trout and a spicy pork bulgogi rice bowl, among others.

Starting this month, the retailer is rolling out fall-themed store brand items, from pumpkin spice coffee to cider ice cream sandwiches to pear and brandy gelato.  As it changes things up, The Fresh Market is also promoting deals for loyalty program members during the back-to-school and late summer/early fall season.

Greensboro, N.C.-based The Fresh Market operates 160 stores in 22 states. In 2022, Cencosud completed the acquisition of 67% of the shares of The Fresh Market Holdings Inc., with Apollo Global Management and other shareholders retaining 33% of the shares. The Fresh Market is No. 76 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2023 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.

